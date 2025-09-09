SICO Capital, a leading provider of asset management, brokerage, and investment banking services in Riyadh and licensed by the Saudi Capital Market Authority (License No. 08096-37), announced today the appointment of Maan AlDerazi as its new Head of Real Estate Investments.

Mr. AlDerazi brings over 20 years of extensive industry experience to the role, having concluded several billion dollars in cross-border commercial real estate investments and having held positions at prominent firms such as Meraas Holding and Istithmar PJSC.

“We are delighted to welcome Maan to the SICO Capital team,” said Wissam Haddad, CEO of SICO Capital. “His deep knowledge of the real estate sector and proven track record will be invaluable as we continue to expand our offerings and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

Maan AlDerazi said: “I am honored to join SICO Capital, a firm distinguished for its strong track record in investment management. I look forward to contributing to the growth of its real estate investment portfolio and leveraging my experience to identify and develop strategic opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s dynamic and rapidly expanding market, at a time when the real estate sector is playing a pivotal role in supporting Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s broader economic transformation.”

About SICO Capital

SICO Capital is a full-service financial services firm that offers a comprehensive range of services and products to individual, institutional and corporate clients. SICO Capital has a paid-up capital of SAR 60.0 million and is incorporated as a closed joint stock company (CJSC) in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) under Commercial Registration No. (1010259328). SICO Capital is licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) under Authorization No. (08096-37) and commenced operations on 20/06/2009G (previously under Muscat Capital). Our comprehensive licenses allow us to offer the full spectrum of capital market activities such as Arranging, Advising, Custody, Dealing, Managing Investments and Operating Fund. SICO Capital manages SAR 6.6 billion in AUMs (as of March 31, 2025G) across mutual funds and discretionary portfolios, we aim to service our clients to achieve their investment objectives through our research driven investment process, insightful financial advisory while operating in a client-centric, high-performance culture. SICO Capital is 100% owned by SICO BSC (c), Bahrain, a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with more than USD 8 bn in assets under management (AUM).

Media Contact:

Ms. Nadeen Oweis

Head of Corporate Communications, SICO

Direct Tel: (+973) 1751 5017

Email: noweis@sicobank.com