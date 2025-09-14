SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, market maker, and investment bank with physical presence in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, announced today the promotion of Manuel Shaker Almutawa to Group Head of Fixed Income Asset Management.

“Manuel’s deep expertise and proven track record make him the ideal choice to lead our fixed income asset management team,” said Najla Al Shirawi, Group CEO of SICO.”His comprehensive understanding of the MENA market and his hands-on experience in portfolio management and structuring are invaluable assets as we continue to grow and deliver exceptional results for our clients.”

Manuel Almutawa brings around 15 years of industry experience to his new leadership position. A seasoned professional, he has been with SICO as a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income department, where he has been instrumental in covering the MENA fixed income market. His responsibilities have included portfolio management, structuring, and trading, leveraging a strong background in multi-asset classes from his previous proprietary desk experience. Mr. Almutawa holds an MSc in Investment Management from the University of Reading, ICMA Centre. He is also a CFA Charterholder and holds the International Fixed Income and Derivatives Certificate, highlighting his commitment to professional excellence and continuous learning.

“I am honored and excited to take on this new challenge,” said Manuel Almutawa. “I look forward to leading our talented team and building on SICO’s strong foundation to enhance our fixed income offerings and drive further success for the group.”

About SICO SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with USD 8.0 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today, SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees two wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Invest, and a full-fledged capital markets services firm, SICO Capital, based in Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 150 exceptional employees.

Media Contact:

Ms. Nadeen Oweis

Head of Corporate Communications, SICO

Email: noweis@sicobank.com