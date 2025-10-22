Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Shure is pleased to announce the appointment of Ekta Shetty as Senior Sales Director for Africa, Middle East, India, Southeast Asia, and Pacific.

Based in our Dubai office, Ekta will lead the Sales Management, Market Development, Channel Marketing, and Customer Experience teams across Dubai, India, Singapore, and Australia. In this role, she will be responsible for driving growth, strengthening our distribution and channel partnerships, and advancing Shure’s go-to-market and marketing initiatives across these key regions.

Ekta joins Shure with more than 15 years of international leadership experience in the AV and Unified Communications industries. She previously served at Barco, where she successfully led Sales and Marketing across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. During her tenure, she streamlined operations, optimized channel programs, and enhanced regional performance – achieving consistent business growth and operational excellence.

Ekta’s appointment underscores the commitment to strengthening Shure’s presence and accelerating growth in these important markets – building on our continued success across Africa, the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific while further expanding new opportunities in the Collaboration and Conferencing sector.

“I am proud to welcome Ekta to Shure”, said José Rivas, Vice President and Chief Sales Officer. “With her strong sales and marketing expertise, extensive experience, and deep network within the AV and UCC industries, we are confident that Ekta will make a significant contribution to our growth and play an instrumental role in shaping our future plans for the region.”

Reflecting on her role, Ekta Shetty shared: “Joining Shure feels like embarking on a new adventure with a close-knit team ready to create meaningful impact and lasting success across the Africa, Middle East, India, Southeast Asia, and Pacific markets. I am delighted to be part of Shure`s vibrant community, where collaboration turns ideas into reality and challenges into opportunities.”

About Shure

Shure (www.shure.com) has been helping people sound extraordinary for more than 100 years. Founded in 1925, we are a leading global manufacturer of audio and collaboration technology, known for our commitment to quality, performance, and durability. We make microphones, wireless microphones, conference room solutions, earphones and headphones, in-ear monitors, and more. From the biggest broadcast events and live performances to critical business meetings and university lectures, to your home office or studio, you can always rely on Shure. Shure is headquartered just outside of Chicago in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. We have more than 30 locations around the world, and our products are sold in over 120 countries.