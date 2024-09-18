Dubai, UAE – VIBE 105.4, one of the UAE's most dynamic and influential desi radio stations, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Shaeena Patel as its new Station Director. With a distinguished career in broadcasting and entertainment, and a proven track record of driving audience engagement, Patel brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the VIBE 105.4 team.

In her new role, Patel will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the station's operations, including programming, revenue, content strategy, audience growth, and community engagement. Her appointment marks a significant milestone for VIBE 105.4 as it continues to innovate and expand its reach across the UAE.

"Joining VIBE 105.4 as Station Director is an exciting opportunity," said Shaeena. "The UAE is a vibrant market with a diverse audience, and I'm eager to bring new ideas and energy to the station. Together with the talented team at VIBE 105.4, we'll work to elevate our programming, connect with our listeners on a deeper level, and continue to be a leading voice in the UAE's media landscape."

With over 15 years of experience, Shaeena has made her mark working with prestigious names such as Filmfare Middle East, US Premier League, Women Empowerment Convention, Delhi Bulls, T10 League, and ApnaKarachi FM-107.

VIBE 105.4 has established itself as a key player in the UAE’s radio market, known for its eclectic mix of music, engaging talk shows, and strong community ties. Patel’s appointment is expected to further enhance the station's offerings and solidify its position as a favorite among listeners.

As she steps into her new role, Patel is committed to fostering a culture of creativity and inclusivity at VIBE 105.4, ensuring that the station not only entertains but also reflects the diverse voices of the UAE.

About VIBE 105.4

VIBE 105.4 is a premier “Desi” radio station in the UAE, offering a unique blend of music, talk, and entertainment. With a focus on innovation and audience engagement, VIBE 105.4 connects with listeners across the UAE, providing a platform for diverse voices and perspectives.