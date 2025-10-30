Dubai – United Arab Emirates, 30th October 2025, Dubai, UAE: Seven Media, the region’s biggest independent integrated communications agency, has announced the appointment of Sara Raffaghello as its Chief Creative Officer (CCO). The move marks the next phase of the company’s creative evolution across its portfolio, which includes Seven Media, Seven Studios and Seven Digital.

The newly created group role will see Raffaghello, previously Creative Managing Director at Seven Studios and Creative Director at Seven Media, oversee the creative vision, quality and innovation strategy across all Seven divisions. The move reflects the agency’s commitment to placing creative leadership at the core of its business, driving originality, growth and culture for every brand partner.

In her new role, Rafaghello will focus on elevating creative excellence across campaigns, social and digital platforms, while aligning world-class creative standards with measurable business impact. She will lead the group’s creative strategy under four key pillars: Creative Quality, Creative Culture, Creative Innovation and Creative Reputation.

Gregg Fray, Founder, Seven Media, said: Storytelling sits at the heart of everything we do at Seven but the way we tell stories is always evolving. As an integrated agency, we communicate across a myriad of mediums in a media landscape that is constantly changing. Staying ahead of the curve creatively and telling innovative stories are essential to our clients.

As CCO, Raffaghello will spearhead initiatives designed to future-proof Seven’s creative output and strengthen its position as a regional leader, leading on big-picture creative direction, major campaigns and brand and creative strategy across the group.

Her remit also includes the rollout of a group-wide creative audit, an AI-powered workflow innovation programme and a creative mentorship track designed to nurture emerging talent and build a more empowered creative culture.

Her leadership philosophy centres on the belief that creativity thrives where people do, a principle she has embedded through mentorship, collaboration and a clear creative structure that protects quality while encouraging autonomy.

Raffaghello said: “Creativity and original thinking are our strongest competitive advantages and the key to keeping Seven original, relevant and human. This role is about aligning creativity with growth, building confidence in our ideas and inspiring a culture that consistently delivers world-class work. I have always been driven by storytelling, using my roots in editorial to shape work that feels intelligent, human and newsworthy. As the industry moves towards editorial marketing, I want us to lead that shift, telling brand stories that people actually want to read, watch and share.”

Seven Media’s leadership team, including COO Kelly McClements and Managing Directors Amina Chowdhury, Sharan Sunner and Rahul Sharma will work closely with Raffaghello to ensure creative integration across all departments, uniting brand storytelling, business strategy and innovation under one creative vision.

The appointment reinforces Seven’s position as one of the region’s leading independent communications groups, known for its award-winning campaigns, creative storytelling and culture-first approach.

– ENDS –

Seven Media

Seven Media is the most dynamic communications agency in the Middle East – delivering impactful campaigns through PR, digital and social media, creative and video production. They are an open and honest agency that delivers real results – with a laser focus on starting conversations, driving change, and improving the organisations they work with.

Media enquiries

Sharan Sunner – Managing Director of Seven Media

sharansunner@sevenmedia.ae

+971 556 984 327