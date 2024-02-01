The appointment underscores Red Sea Global's dedication to attracting toptier talent, emphasizing the company's strategic commitment to driving innovation and achieving unparalleled success within the hospitality sector

Riyadh: Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind the regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and Amaala, has announced the appointment of Sébastien Carre as Group Head of Hospitality. In this key role, Mr. Carre will lead the hospitality function for all RSG destinations and self-operated properties with the aim of elevating Saudi Arabia's position in global tourism.

Mr. Carre brings more than 30 years of experience in luxury hospitality to RSG. A graduate of VATEL Hospitality & Tourism Business School in Lyon, France, his impressive background includes notable leadership roles in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, and Pacific Islands. This experience demonstrates his ability to lead in diverse and dynamic markets.

“This year Thuwal Private Retreat and Shebara will both open to guests. More RSG-operated properties will follow soon after. As this collection of self-operated, luxury hospitality properties move from development into operations, the deep experience Sébastien brings with him, coupled with the innate hospitality that Saudi has long been famous for, ensures we are ready to delight our visitors,” said John Pagano, Group CEO at Red Sea Global.

Before joining RSG, Mr. Carre served as Regional Vice President at Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts. He oversaw properties in the Seychelles, Abu Dhabi, Tanzania, Azerbaijan, and South Africa. In addition, he led a comprehensive reinvention of the brand’s presence in Mauritius, where under his leadership the resort achieved record-breaking results. He has also held leadership roles at Four Seasons in Johannesburg, Sharm El Sheikh, Bora Bora, Provence, and Washington DC, among others.

His addition to the RSG team reflects the company's commitment to bringing in top-tier talent to drive innovation and success in the hospitality sector. RSG is planning to hire over 700 hospitality professionals in the next 12 months.

Sébastien Carre, Group Head of Hospitality at RSG, said: “Red Sea Global’s vision and pioneering approach to regenerative tourism is profoundly inspiring. I look forward to leading the hospitality function and assembling a team of talented hospitality specialists, best in class craftsmen and women, to launch these groundbreaking destinations, positioning Saudi Arabia at the forefront of global tourism. We aim to create unparalleled experiences and set new benchmarks in luxury hospitality excellence.”

In 2023, The Red Sea welcomed its first guests, with two of its hotels now open. The Red Sea International Airport (RSI) has been receiving a regular schedule of flights since September 2023. Desert Rock, Thuwal Private Retreat and Shebara will all welcome first guests this year. Amaala remains on track to welcome first guests in 2025, when the first resorts complete as part of Triple Bay phase one, along with Corallium and the iconic Yacht Club.

