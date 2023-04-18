The new executive brings over 30 years of experience which will propel Savvy in its mission to grow the global gaming sector.

RIYADH: – Savvy Games Group, a games and esports company founded to drive the long-term growth and development of esports and the wider games industry worldwide, announced today the appointment of Nick Archer as Senior Vice President and Head of Group Communications.

Nick Archer brings over 30 years of experience in corporate communications and public relations to his new role as Senior Vice President and Head of Group Communications at Savvy. Prior to joining the company, he served as the interim Vice President, Corporate Communications at MBCC Group, where he oversaw internal and external communications for the global construction and chemicals company. He has also held senior communications roles at Rio Tinto, Suzlon Group, and Edelman.

In his new role, Archer will oversee Savvy Games Group’s reputation and global communications strategy. He sits on the executive team and reports to the CEO.

Savvy is 100% owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, PIF.

Brian Ward, CEO of Savvy Games Group said:

"At Savvy Games Group, our mission is to lead the global growth of the games industry by investing long-term patient capital in technology innovation, empowering game developers, and promoting equitable access to the industry. To achieve this goal, we have strengthened our executive team by hiring an exceptional leader – Nick Archer – whose extensive experience in leadership and communications will add huge value to the Savvy family.”

