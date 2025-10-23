Dubai, UAE – Islamic Arab Insurance Company (Salama) (DFM: “SALAMA”), has announced the appointment of Essa Ali Bin Salem Alzaabi as Chairman of the Board of Directors, marking a new chapter in the company’s transformation and growth journey.

Mr. Alzaabi brings more than two decades of leadership experience across the public and private sectors with a strong background in human capital development, entrepreneurship and institutional transformation. His appointment follows shareholder approval of Salama’s recapitalisation plan, aimed at enhancing solvency, strengthening regulatory capital and supporting sustainable long-term growth in line with the Central Bank of the UAE’s requirements.

Essa Ali Bin Salem Alzaabi, Chairman of Salama Board, said: “Salama has a proud heritage as one of the UAE’s leading Takaful providers. As we look ahead, our priority is to sustain healthy underwriting performance, ensure efficient use of capital and uphold the highest service standards for our policyholders. I look forward to working closely with the Board and management to accelerate Salama’s strategic ambitions and reinforce its market leadership.”

Mohamed Ali Bouabane, Group CEO, added:“Mr. Alzaabi’s proven track record in governance and transformation will further strengthen Salama’s foundations. Under his leadership, we will continue to focus on profitable growth, capital optimisation and operational excellence to deliver consistent value to our shareholders and customers. We thank H.E. Fahad AlQassim for his leadership and contribution to Salama’s progress.”

Mr. Alzaabi previously served as Senior Vice President at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where he launched the Dubai Startup Hub and has held senior roles at the Emirates Institute of Finance, Dubai World Trade Centre, and Tanmia.

Salama Islamic Arab Insurance Company (Salama) is one of the world’s largest and longest-established Shariah-compliant Takaful solutions providers listed on the Dubai Financial Market, with paid-up capital of AED 939 million.

Since its incorporation in 1979, Salama has been a pioneer in the Takaful industry, having won many industry awards and accolades. Salama’s stability and success can be attributed to its customer-centric approach that keeps its customers and partners at the heart of the business, while staying committed to its Takaful principles. The company is recognised for providing the most competitive and diverse range of family, motor, general and health Takaful solutions that meet the ever-changing demand of its individual and corporate customers in the UAE and, through its extensive network of subsidiaries and associates, in Egypt and Algeria.

As the preferred Takaful provider for its partners and customers, Salama remains committed to shaping tomorrows, together.