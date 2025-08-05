RØDE is proud to announce the appointment of Lara Sous as Marketing & PR Lead for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. With more than 14 years of experience driving marketing strategy and brand growth across the automotive, tech, and creative industries, Lara brings a wealth of regional expertise to the role. Based in Dubai, she will lead RØDE’s marketing and communications efforts across the MENA region.

Lara joins RØDE following senior roles at Lotus and MG Motor, where she was instrumental in delivering high-impact campaigns, leading brand momentum, and strengthening brand equity across the region. Her leadership at MG earned multiple accolades, including wins at the PRCA MENA and MEPRA Awards. Earlier in her career, she held marketing roles at Audi Volkswagen Middle East and worked agency-side at Ogilvy and Service Plan Group, delivering campaigns across a broad range industries, including technology, tourism, fashion and automotive.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Lara to the RØDE team,” said Kalinda Atkinson, Sales and Marketing Director at RØDE. “She brings a rare blend of creative insight, strategic thinking and regional experience that will be vital as we grow our presence across the Middle East. Lara’s leadership will be key in amplifying our brand and deepening our engagement with creators throughout the region.”

Commenting on her appointment, Lara Sous said, "Joining RØDE marks a new and a significant milestone in my career. It is a globally renowned brand that lives and breathes creativity, quality & culture. As the MENA region continues to thrive with creator energy & tech innovation, I'm excited to help bring RØDE's global mission into the region, to empower and shape how stories, narratives and experiences are heard.”

Lara’s appointment signals RØDE’s continued investment in the fast-growing creator economy across the Middle East. As the region becomes a global hub for innovation, content and culture, RØDE is focused on expanding its local presence and supporting the next generation of storytellers with the best creative tools to amplify their voices.