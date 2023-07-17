Head of Senior School, Chandini Misra has been appointed as Principal of Repton Al Barsha

Steven Lupton occupies the role of Principal of Repton Abu Dhabi permanently

Dubai, UAE: The Repton Family of Schools in the UAE (RFS), part of Excella, the leading operator of high-performing K-12 schools, has announced Gillian Hammond as Chief Education Officer of Excella and Principal at Repton School Dubai. Currently serving as Principal of Repton Al Barsha, Hammond will replace David Cook, the current headmaster of Repton Dubai and Chief Education Officer, as he returns to the United Kingdom.

Speaking on her new role as Chief Education Officer of Excella and Principal at Repton School Dubai, Hammond says: “I am excited to lead the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE in my new role, as we continue to inspire a community where excellence thrives. My colleague, David Cook, will be leaving a six-year legacy in his departure and I will ensure that the standards of excellence delivered at Repton are continued.”

Hammond brings a wealth of expertise and leadership experience to the role and has been Repton Dubai’s Inclusion and Safeguarding Governor since 2018. She joined as Principal of Repton Al Barsha in September 2022, after proudly serving as the Principal of Repton Abu Dhabi for over four years, successfully leading the school to an Outstanding rating by ADEK.

Cook has been Principal at Repton Dubai since August 2017. Throughout this time, the school has continued to prosper and thrive, consistently achieving a DSIB Inspection rating of ‘Outstanding’, one of only 20 schools in Dubai, from over 216 international schools, to achieve this rating. As Excella’s Chief Education Officer, Cook’s leadership at both a School and Group level was instrumental in managing and overcoming the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring a seamless transition to online learning, and a prompt and successful reopening of the schools upon return to the classroom.

Recognised for her successful position in leadership as Head of Senior School at Repton Al Barsha after her original appointment in 2021, Chandini Misra will move into the leading Principal position of the school. After a successful academic year as Interim Principal, Steven Lupton will take on the permanent position for Principal at Repton Abu Dhabi starting September 2023.

With a strong leadership team, boasting a wealth of experience, The Repton Family of Schools looks forward to an exciting academic school year for 2023/2024, and beyond. Repton School Dubai and Repton Al Barsha recently attained a ‘Very High’ KHDA Rating for Wellbeing provisions while Repton Abu Dhabi recently celebrated the ‘Outstanding’ rating in all areas from the British Schools Overseas (BSO) report for the 2022-2023 academic year, a highly rare achievement for schools to receive in their first BSO inspection. Furthermore, Repton Dubai was also named as one of the best private schools in the Middle East according to the Spear’s Schools Middle East index.

For more information on Repton Dubai, please visit: https://www.reptondubai.org/

For more information on Repton Al Barsha, please visit: https://www.reptonalbarsha.org/

For more information on Repton Abu Dhabi, please visit: https://www.reptonabudhabi.org/

About Repton Dubai

Repton School Dubai, part of Excella, a leading operator of high-performing K-12 schools, opened its doors in 2007 to offer world-class educational experience for children of all nationalities, from ages 3 to 18 and boarding experience from age 11. It is a sister school of Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and which continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields. Combining the reputation and academic rigour of the UK curriculum, Repton Dubai has been consistently rated as ‘Outstanding’ by KHDA inspections since 2014 and endeavours to promote excellence in every area of a child’s and student’s life at school, within and outside the classroom.

Repton School Dubai offers a full range of the IGCSE curriculum, in addition to the IB Diploma, IB Career Programme and the A Levels curriculum with a choice of 45 subjects to help achieve a deep understanding of varied academic fields. The school has two boarding houses and provides boarding accommodation for students and families, by either full term boarding or a more flexible weekly boarding option.

Both the junior and senior schools are located on a spectacular campus of 1.3 million sq. ft. in Nad Al Sheba 3, making it the largest school in the region.

For further information, please visit: https://www.reptondubai.org/

About Repton Al Barsha

Repton Al Barsha, situated in Dubai Science Park in Al Barsha South, is one of the leading British schools for children aged three to 18. Formerly known as Foremarke School Dubai, it is part of Excella and the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE.

Repton Al Barsha welcomed its first students in 2013 and mirrors the Repton Family of School’s belief in traditional values, one-to-one pastoral care and the overall holistic development of a child.

The curriculum follows the UK National Curriculum for England, enhanced with the elements of the ISEB curriculum. Repton Al Barsha promotes inclusivity of more able, gifted & talented students and those with special needs.

The school features a large campus with outstanding facilities and amenities that contribute towards a child’s development beyond the classroom. Repton Al Barsha is an accredited member of the Independent Association of Preparatory Schools (IAPS) and an 'IAPS World Hub School'. It was the first school in the UAE, and only the second school globally, to have been given this prestigious status. It has also been accredited as an Apple Distinguished School since 2018 for its use of technology and compelling learning environment that engages students and enhances learning across all of its year groups.

For further information, please visit: https://www.reptonalbarsha.org/

About Repton Abu Dhabi

Repton School Abu Dhabi, part of Excella, was established in 2013 as a world-class educational institution in the UAE capital. Repton School Abu Dhabi is the partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Repton Abu Dhabi follows the UK curriculum and offers a holistic approach to education, ensuring “the best for every child” by developing a learning environment where students thrive academically, physically and socially. It was also the first school in the region to become accredited as an Apple Distinguished School in 2016 due to its focus on becoming a Centre of Excellence for digitally fluent teaching and learning.

The school is accommodated across two campuses on Reem Island, over 30,000 sq. metres of space, offering outstanding state-of-the-art learning, recreational and sports facilities. The Repton Foundation School is on Rose Campus, encompassing Nursery (FS1) to Year 1 and boasts airy and bright educational spaces, several multipurpose halls, a library and an indoor swimming pool. Fry Campus, catering to students from Year 2 to Year 13, is designed in a contemporary style with an innovative learning environment and first-rate sports facilities, offering both the IGCSE and A-level curricula. Repton Abu Dhabi is rated ‘Outstanding’ by ADEK and ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by BSO.

For further information, please visit: https://www.reptonabudhabi.org/

