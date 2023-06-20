DUBAI: Global law firm Reed Smith today announces the hire of Jamie Ryder as partner in its Entertainment and Media Industry Group and based in the firm’s UAE offices. He joins on 3 July.

Ryder’s broad practice is focused on IP, media, sports and entertainment law. He has over 15 years’ experience in drafting and negotiating bespoke commercial agreements for local and international clients, including content acquisition agreements, content production and financing agreements, multi-platform media exploitation agreements and sponsorship agreements.

He joins the firm from DLA Piper where he was partner and head of its intellectual property and technology practice in the Middle East.

Ryder represents a number of the Middle East's leading broadcasters and media organisations, in addition to international film studios and rights holders, major event hosting entities and media and telecommunications companies.

He has been ranked in Chambers & Partners for over eight years and is listed as a ‘Next Generation Partner’ by Legal 500.

Gregor Pryor, Reed Smith’s EME managing partner, said: “With our tremendous capabilities in the US, UK, Europe and Asia, we have been looking for the right talent to expand the Entertainment and Media Industry Group in the Middle East.”

Elle Todd, co-chair of Reed Smith’s Entertainment and Media Industry Group, added: “Jamie is a leading entertainment and media lawyer in the region and is already well known to many of our clients. He fits the bill perfectly and we are thrilled to have him with us.”

Sachin Kerur, office managing partner of Reed Smith’s Middle East offices, commented: “Jamie is a very welcome addition to the team in the Middle East. He is a standout name in the market and brings with him a new capabilities and industry focus. The Middle East’s entertainment and media industry has huge growth potential and with Jamie on board we are very well placed to help our clients capitalise on the opportunities available.”

Ryder commented: “Reed Smith’s entertainment and media practice is renowned. The firm is also known for its collaborative and innovative approach to client service and it has an impressive global footprint. I am delighted to be joining and look forward to working with the team to help grow its Middle East offering.”

Reed Smith’s Entertainment & Media Industry Group comprises over 100 specialist lawyers worldwide.

About Reed Smith

Reed Smith is a dynamic international law firm dedicated to helping clients move their businesses forward. With an inclusive culture and innovative mindset, we deliver smarter, more creative legal services that drive better outcomes for our clients. Our deep industry knowledge, long-standing relationships and collaborative structure make us the go-to partner for complex disputes, transactions, and regulatory matters. Now celebrating more than 140 years of service, our firm spans 31 offices with 3,000 people, including 1,700 lawyers.

For more information, please visit www.reedsmith.com.