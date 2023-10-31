Doha – Qatar: The Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA), the legal and tax arm of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, has announced the promotion of Moza Al-Naemi to the position of Legal Manager, effective 1 November 2023. Having served as an instrumental member of the QFCA's legal team for over eight years, Moza has consistently demonstrated an exceptional level of commitment and legal expertise, contributing significantly to the success of the QFC’s overall strategy.

Moza began her professional career in 2012 as a Lecturer at Qatar University, where she was an esteemed member of the Law Faculty. She embarked on her journey with the QFCA in September 2015, initially assuming the role of Legal Counsel and quickly ascended to the position of Senior Legal Counsel. Throughout her tenure with the QFCA’s Legal Team, Moza has consistently exhibited unwavering dedication to the values and objectives of the QFC, showcasing exceptional legal acumen, critical thinking and robust leadership skills that have all played a pivotal role in the QFC's accomplishments.

In addition to fulfilling her responsibilities in the QFC, Moza also provides legal advice to other State organisations, including the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) and the Supreme Committee organising the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF). As the Legal Manager, Moza will be responsible for managing the QFCA’s legal affairs, providing guidance on complex legal matters and ensuring compliance with all relevant laws and regulations.

Commenting on the promotion, Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, said: “Moza is an invaluable asset to the QFC, demonstrating exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of the legal intricacies within our industry. We are confident that her promotion will further strengthen our legal team and enhance our abilities to navigate complex legal challenges as we continue to support our clients. The QFC is committed to nurturing talents and seeing our members become capable leaders within their fields.”

Nasser Al-Taweel, Deputy CEO, Chief Legal Officer, QFCA, expressed his pleasure in the promotion, noting, "I am proud to witness a respected member of the QFCA legal team stepping into a senior leadership role. Moza has consistently delivered outstanding work, and her contributions to our performance are greatly appreciated. This well-deserved promotion is truly exciting. I have full confidence that she will continue to enhance the team's success and make an even more significant contribution to the QFC in her role as Legal Manager."

Moza Al-Naemi holds a Bachelor of Laws from Qatar University and a Masters of Laws from the Duke University School of Law.

