When Sentinel launched in 2007, it was among the earliest local players in Dubai’s flexible workspace industry. Starting out with a single location at the H Hotel Dubai Office Tower and serving mainland companies exclusively, the company’s journey has been marked by periods of expansion and consolidation, influenced by shifting economic cycles and evolving market conditions.

Nearly two decades later, Sentinel is entering a new phase of growth with a second location in Dubai, at the Convention Tower in the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) District, and an expanded service offering for freezone businesses. Two locations in two decades may seem conservative in the context of Dubai’s rapid growth, but Sentinel’s trajectory reflects a disciplined strategy built on a sustainable, long-term expansion rather than speed.

Prajit Arora, CEO of Sentinel, reflects on what it takes to build a resilient business in one of the world’s most dynamic commercial real estate markets.

“One of the biggest lessons we’ve learnt is that timing is very important in this market. Over the years, we’ve tried everything, from expanding into new locations to working with different partners to introducing premium-priced, design-driven workspaces,” he says.

“In some cases, we were too early and ahead of the market. In others, the location or partnership simply didn’t work out. So, we consolidated our operations and focused on building efficiency from a single, well-performing location.”

Another defining factor was Sentinel’s commitment to its original value proposition: serving mainland companies with mainland office space. While many international operators and new entrants expanded aggressively into free zones, Sentinel chose a more focused path.

“That focus naturally limited our expansion opportunities,” Arora acknowledges. “But we built trust and long-standing relationships. We always operated strictly within the law, and compliance was non-negotiable for us.”

Looking back, Arora views the company’s measured pace as essential foundation building for a sustainable business.

“We see our journey as a series of learning experiences that reinforced the importance of choosing the right partners and the right landlords, especially when navigating multi-year market cycles,” he explains.

“We’re not opportunistic, and we’re not here to make a quick buck. We’ve always played a long game, waiting for the right time, the right building and the right landlord relationship. When all those elements finally aligned, and with a new partner joining the company, we saw a clear opportunity to expand again.”

A strategic second location and dual licensing

The expansion of Sentinel to its second location is strategic in both scope and scale. While the H Hotel Dubai Office Tower site serves only mainland companies, the one at Convention Tower accommodates both freezone and mainland businesses.

The new centre also creates a natural synergy with the DWTC Free Zone’s target sectors, particularly emerging industries such as virtual assets, with the Convention Tower housing the headquarters of Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).

Arora explains that Sentinel’s business model is built around creating office spaces that are pre-approved for a wide range of business activities, ensuring that companies with specific regulatory or licensing requirements can operate without restrictions.

“Positioning ourselves within DWTC and operating within the same ecosystem as VARA is especially strategic because many virtual asset companies opt for offices within the DWTC Free Zone, and our office formats meet their standards,” he adds.

Sentinel’s Convention Tower premises are spread over 60,000 square feet across three levels, a substantial increase from the almost 40,000 square feet it operates at the H Hotel Dubai Office Tower, which is also spread across three levels. Both locations offer flexible workspace solutions for individuals and companies, including virtual offices, co-working spaces, serviced offices and managed offices.

Delivering value and a premium experience

The Sentinel facilities sit in prime locations along Sheikh Zayed Road and compete with high-end providers of office space such as the Dubai International Financial Centre and One Za’abeel.

“Sentinel offers a comparable, and in some cases superior, workspace experience at a significantly more competitive rate,” says Arora. “Our office spaces are priced at a 20-30% discount compared to other nearby locations. Our pricing reflects the value we aim to deliver.”

Arora elaborates on what truly defines value and a premium workspace: service, supported by location, fit-out quality and the overall customer experience. He challenges the commonly held view that premium workspaces are associated solely with a prestigious address.

“Our workspaces offer generous space, abundant natural light, acoustic insulation and a range of amenities and services. Above all, we offer an environment that reflects how tenants want to work and how they want their visitors to be received. A fancy location paired with a poor workspace experience is no longer premium at all,” he says.

He adds that Sentinel has helped shift the perception that serviced offices are a temporary solution, a place where companies start small before moving on to their own space.

“Many clients who arrived with that mindset have stayed and continued to grow with us from the beginning because they realised the value of having everything taken care of. Some have expanded to teams of up to 40 people, a size that would typically transition into conventional office space. To support such growth, Sentinel offers managed and enterprise offices that allow clients to scale with zero capex while retaining access to a full suite of plug-and-play services,” he says.

Looking ahead, the company is scouting for its third location.

“We are currently shortlisting locations and expect to finalise our decision by Q3 of 2026,” he says.

With a proven track record of disciplined growth and established principles of strategic timing, quality delivery and long-term value, there’s no doubt that Sentinel next chapter is already taking shape.