Dubai: Novus Aviation Capital announces the appointment of Cyrille Picard as Senior Vice President, marking an expansion to its commercial team. His role will be primarily focused on supporting our customers in Middle East and Africa and based out of the Novus Dubai office.

Bringing over two decades of rich experience in the aviation sector, Cyrille joins Novus following a notable tenure at Airbus. Most recently as Sales Director for the Middle East and Africa where he led several successful commercial aircraft campaigns. Additionally, Cyrille has a background in marketing, having served as a Marketing Director, and he also gained valuable experience as an aircraft customer support engineer while at Airbus.

Commenting on his appointment, Hani Kuzbari, Co-CEO of Novus, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Cyrille to our team. His deep experience, combined with his proven track record in the aviation sector, makes him a valuable asset to Novus. His appointment is a key part of our strategy to fortify our commercial team and enhance our market presence.”

Expressing his enthusiasm, Cyrille Picard stated, “Joining Novus Aviation Capital is a thrilling new chapter in my career. I am deeply honored to be part of a company that has established itself as a leader in the industry. My goal is to contribute to the continued growth and success of Novus, leveraging my experience and passion for the aviation sector to drive innovative solutions for our customers and foster strong relationships.”