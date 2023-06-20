Al Khiary, a Saudi national, is keen to leverage his new position to foster development of local tech talent and is spearheading the company’s ‘Saudi Changemakers Program’



Riyadh: Nortal, the global digital transformation powerhouse, has appointed Hani Al Khiary as the Country Leader for Saudi Arabia. As a Saudi national with over fifteen years of experience in digital transformation and technology advisory, Al Khiary brings deep industry knowledge and expertise to further strengthen Nortal's presence and commitment to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy.

In his new role, Al Khiary will be responsible for overseeing and driving commercial relationships in Saudi Arabia, as well as managing Nortal’s operations in Riyadh, one of the firm's three offices in the GCC alongside Oman and the UAE. His appointment signifies Nortal's dedication to growth in Saudi Arabia and ongoing investment in expanding its team of experts, uniquely positioned to help clients make a meaningful contribution to the country's digital transformation journey.

Nortal recognizes that fostering local tech talent is a crucial aspect of Vision 2030. The Kingdom is in high demand for skilled tech professionals, part of its aim to diversify away from an economy traditionally reliant on oil. Al Khiary will play a pivotal role in championing Nortal's ‘Saudi Changemakers Program,’ a new type of internship program for junior software developers looking to get hands-on experience with Java, React and SQL outside of the Middle East. The most recent program saw nine young Saudi professionals embark on a three-month knowledge sharing and mentorship journey, culminating with permanent job offers from Nortal.

"Al Khiary is a strong leader with extensive cross-industry experience and an impressive record of accomplishment in driving year-on-year growth," said Taavi Einaste, CEO of Nortal in the Middle East and Africa. "His leadership qualities and deep understanding of the region will strengthen Nortal’s presence and expertise in this ever-growing economy. We empower our clients to achieve their strategic goals, drive innovation, and create a positive impact within countries, and our ambition in Saudi Arabia is to achieve the same."

Hani Al Khiary, Country Manager for Saudi Arabia at Nortal, added: "I am honored to join Nortal to expand and scale the company’s footprint in Saudi Arabia. Nortal’s capabilities across technology, data, cyber resilience, product and strategy allows us to execute the company’s vision and our commitment to the digital transformation of the Kingdom. I am excited to re-imagine the future by championing the next generation of Saudi tech talent through Nortal’s Changemakers Program.”

Nortal is a renowned global leader in digital transformation, assisting government entities and companies in transforming their operations through the implementation of digital technologies and AI. With a proven track record and a strong commitment to delivering exceptional results for notable clients such as the General Authority for Statistics in Saudi Arabia, Nortal is well-positioned to support the Kingdom's digitalization vision.