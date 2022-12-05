Abu Dhabi – United Arab Emirates, 05 December 2022: NMC Healthcare (NMC) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed David Hadley as the group’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will assume day-to-day leadership of the group in early 2023. David joins NMC from Mediclinic Middle East, where he has been CEO for the past 13 years.

David has 30 years’ experience within healthcare in South Africa and the UAE. He is a recognized leader within the healthcare industry, known for crafting ambitious strategic vision to achieve business goals. Following Mediclinic’s entry into the UAE market in 2006, David led the South Africa-based company into one of the country’s leading private healthcare organizations and was instrumental in the successful amalgamation of Al Noor Hospitals Group into Mediclinic following its acquisition in 2016.

Kevin Taylor, Chairman of NMC’s Board said “David is a seasoned leader with significant healthcare experience and a CEO with a strong track record of delivering value to shareholders. We are delighted to have him as our next CEO.”

David Hadley commented, “Whilst I am sad to leave Mediclinic after a very happy and fulfilling 30 years, I am very excited to join NMC as it enters a new phase following a challenging few years. NMC is a remarkable world-class company with deep commitment toward our communities, partners, and regulators. It is my intention to ensure that NMC’s patients continue to receive the high quality care that sets us apart from others. I look forward to working with NMC management, staff, and shareholders to deliver on this.”

About NMC

NMC is the largest integrated private healthcare platform in the UAE and the third largest in Oman. The company employs over 12,000 people and accommodates over 5.5 million patient interactions annually through its large network of 11 hospitals, 54 community clinics and specialty care centers and 1,400 in-patient hospital beds. NMC’s integrated model has five core complementary clinical verticals with a diversified healthcare offering. NMC’s healthcare excellence is underpinned by strong local brands, presence and reach that are synonymous with the delivery of quality care across the full spectrum of healthcare services at each stage of a patient’s journey.

