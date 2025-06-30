George Sarraf appointed as Global Strategy& Leader

Saudi Arabia – Jad Hajj has been appointed as the new Leader for Strategy& Middle East, part of the PwC network, marking a key milestone in the firm’s leadership evolution.

Jad has assumed this leadership role and is now officially part of the firm’s leadership team. As a Partner and the former head of the region’s Technology, Media, Telecommunications, and Digital practice, Jad brings extensive expertise and a strong track record of advancing the firm’s growth.

“Jad’s appointment marks an exciting next chapter for Strategy& in the Middle East. He brings the right blend of experience, sector insight, and a strong focus on client outcomes. Under his leadership, I am confident we will continue to expand our regional capabilities and help our clients navigate complex and impactful transformations,” said Hani Ashkar, PwC Middle East Senior Partner.

Jad takes over from George Sarraf, who was appointed in 2018 and played a pivotal role in the growth and institutional development of the Strategy& business in the Middle East. In turn, George will assume his new role as the Global Strategy& Leader in July 2025, while continuing to engage with clients in the region.

“Under George’s leadership, Strategy& Middle East experienced considerable growth. He guided the business through a period of transformation, expanding sector capabilities and reinforced our position as a trusted advisor across the region. As he takes on the global role, George will further strengthen Strategy& as a distinctive part within our advisory business,” said Damir Maras, Global Advisory Leader, PwC.

Active in the Middle East since the 1970s, Strategy& was the first global management consulting firm to open offices in 1993, starting in Abu Dhabi, followed by Dubai, Beirut, Riyadh, Cairo, and Doha. With over 900 employees, Strategy& brings deep expertise to enable transformative impact for clients in the region across multiple sectors and industries including Consumer and Retail, Culture and Entertainment, Energy, Resources, and Sustainability, Government and Public Sector, Health, Multisector Investment, Real Estate, Technology and Digital Services, Travel and Tourism.

