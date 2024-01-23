UAE: Network International (Network), the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, has strengthened its senior management profile with the appointment of Jamal Al Nassai as Group Managing Director for Merchant Services – Middle East and North Africa (MENA). In this role he will be responsible for strategic planning and execution, business development and value propositions for Merchant and Government Partners across all the Group’s MENA markets.

Nandan Mer, Group CEO of Network International, said, “We are pleased to have exceptionally talented and proven leaders like Jamal join our executive bench sharing his depth of knowledge and expertise to further empower Network’s vision to become the largest, fastest growing, and the most innovative payments enabler in the Middle East and Africa. In this new role, Jamal will further underscore our commitment to enhancing Network’s presence and achieving further milestones as we accelerate product innovation and time-to-market for our customers, enabling them to achieve their goals.”

Jamal has an impressive track record, having accomplished 18 years of service at Network in various leadership roles spanning the entire payments value chain and customer journey. He has rich and diverse expertise across business, technology, governance, regulatory compliance, and operations.

Jamal Al Nassai, Group Managing Director for Merchant Services – Middle East and North Africa, commented: “I have had a long association with Network International and am delighted to further enhance Network’s position as it embarks on the next phase of growth in digital payments. I look forward to working alongside our valued merchants and government partners across the MENA markets and supporting them in the fast-changing payments landscape with superior payments technology.”

Network has been instrumental in driving digital payments acceptance and broader financial inclusion in Africa and the Middle East, offering end-to-end payment solutions to a growing customer base in more than 50 countries.

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have over 2,000 digital payments experts based in our markets serving over 200 financial institutions and over 150,000+ merchants.