Dubai, United Arab Emirates – MYCRANE has appointed industry veteran Piet Kraaijeveld as chief operating officer, strengthening the global management team of the Dubai-based digital disruptor for the cranes and construction space.

Based in Dubai, Piet’s task will be to grow the MYCRANE business in all respects, including working with the crane rental platform’s existing franchisees around the world, and encouraging global energy, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors to register as customers on the site. He will also oversee sales activities to the full range of MYCRANE clients, including prime contractors, ports, petrochemical and mining operators.

MYCRANE has pioneered a free-to-use, digital crane rental service, allowing users to post their lifting requirements free of charge online. Crane rental companies then respond directly with their commercial offers, eliminating the need for customers to make multiple offline requests.

Other MYCRANE services include a free crane Selector tool to help identify the right crane, advice for engineering, project management and support, and a Marketplace where equipment, rigging equipment, spare parts, auxiliaries and industry vacancies can be posted.

Born in the Netherlands, Piet has 30 years’ experience in the heavy lift and transport industry, working on multiple continents including North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He spent 11 years at General Electric and has extensive industry contacts among the EPC community, as well as the heavy lift and construction sectors.

He spent 18 years in management roles at global heavy lift and engineering specialist Mammoet, serving in both Canada and Dubai. Most recently, Piet worked in Dubai as strategic account manager for Ritchie Bros., the international auctioneer for heavy industrial equipment.

Piet joined MYCRANE on June 22, 2022. Welcoming him to his post, MYCRANE founder and CEO Andrei Geikalo said: “Piet is a proven leader with deep experience in our sector and it is a pleasure to have him join MYCRANE in this critical role.

“I’ve no doubt Piet’s extensive international connections and entrepreneurial spirit will be a great asset to MYCRANE as we continue to roll out our service in more global markets.”

Piet said: “This is an exciting move for me because MYCRANE is offering much-needed change in the construction sector. I can’t wait to get started and help customers save time and money on the cranes procurement process.”

About MYCRANE



The MYCRANE platform – accessed at www.my-crane.com – simplifies the process of crane rental procurement, allowing users to submit details of their lifting requirements in order to receive personalised quotes from a range of registered crane providers.



Already operational in the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, MYCRANE has been developed by seasoned industry executive Andrei Geikalo, a former commercial director at heavy lift specialist Mammoet.



For the first time, customers of the platform can simply and quickly request a crawler, mobile or tower crane without having to rely on manual processes, such as calling suppliers or making multiple offline requests. Boom trucks, crane manipulators/ crane arm, man lifts, mini cranes, cherry pickers, aerial platforms and hydraulic gantry systems are also available at MYCRANE.



The service, operated in countries around the world by a network of local franchisees supported by MYCRANE’s head office team in Dubai, offers cranes with a capacity of between 100kg and 750 tonnes.



Drawing on the management team’s experience in the industry, the innovative MYCRANE platform has been carefully designed to ensure ease of use, and that the quotes generated are directly comparable. Registration is free for both users and equipment rental companies.

