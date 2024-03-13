Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront proudly announces the promotion of Moustafa Seif to the position of Front Office Manager. With an illustrious career spanning over a decade in the hospitality industry, Moustafa Seif brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of excellence to his new role. Since joining Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront in 2019, Moustafa has been demonstrating unwavering dedication and exceptional leadership skills.

Starting as a Front Desk Agent in 2012 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, Moustafa quickly showcased his talent and commitment, earning promotions to positions of increasing responsibility, including Front Desk Supervisor and Service Manager. Moustafa joined the pre-opening team Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront in 2017 as a Reception Manager. He played a key role in shaping the guest experience and optimizing operational efficiency. His proactive approach and innovative solutions brought him awards such as Manager of the Year 2016 and Manager of the Year 2019. Noteworthy contributions extend beyond his managerial duties, as Moustafa actively participated in the preopening phase of Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View and Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan Island demonstrating his ability in setting up operational systems and training team members. His dedication to excellence is evident in his involvement in refining standard operating procedures and providing continuous training to the Front Office team.

Beyond his professional achievements, Moustafa is very passionate about the sea and fishing, which he cultivated from a young age. His commitment to this hobby reflects his perseverance and adventurous spirit, evident in his participation and success in fishing competitions, including winning an online competition from Emarine Hub in April 2023. In addition to that, Moustafa had a great experience back home in Egypt at Rehana Sharm Resort and Oberoi Sahl Hasheesh Hurghada. As a Front Office Manager, Moustafa will continue to uphold the highest standards of hospitality, leveraging his extensive experience and innovative mindset to elevate the guest experience and drive success for Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront.

For more information please contact:

Carine Harb

Cluster Director of PR & Communication

carine.harb@radissonblu.com

ABOUT RADISSON BLU

Radisson Blu is an upper upscale hotel brand that delivers positive and personalized service in stylish spaces. Characterized by attention to small details and the Yes I Can! service philosophy, Radisson Blu hotels are designed to make a big difference and inspire unforgettable experiences with every stay. Through personalized service and local nuances, each stay at a Radisson Blu hotel becomes a true meaningful and memorable experience. Radisson Blu hotels can be found in major cities, key airport gateways, and leisure destinations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Blu by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson Blu is part of the Radisson family of brands, which also includes Radisson Collection, art’otel Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.