For the month of June, Spotify has chosen RYM, the multi-talented Moroccan young star, as its EQUAL Arabia Ambassador. Each month, Spotify highlights women artists from different parts of the Arab world, bringing their stories to millions of fans.

RYM - full name Rim Fikri - is a 22-year-old artist born in Casablanca. Since she was young, music has always been her passion, but other artistic paths have also interested her. An entrepreneur, singer, actress, and painter, RYM's achievements span a variety of creative fields. However, her breakout single "Stylo warqa" sparked RYM's professional musical career after its great success, with streams clocking nearly 2 million on Spotify.

RYM, like previous EQUAL Ambassadors Perrie and Dana Salah, was featured on a Spotify billboard in Times Square last night, promoting her latest single, "Dime Porque".

Commenting on where women stand today in the music industry, RYM said, "Women remain undervalued. It's apparent that almost all people working in the field are men. It would be great to have more women open up to the artistic world, so that we can see more female beatmakers, sound engineers and producers, and see them impose their ideas."

"I really think EQUAL is a much needed program and I hope it will help many female artists showcase and export their talents as much as possible!"

RYM is also featured on Spotify's EQUAL Global playlist alongside artists from Poland, Pakistan, Peru and more, and she is on the cover of EQUAL Arabia.

