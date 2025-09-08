Michelin, the world’s leading tyre technology company, today announced the appointment of Cedric Binoit as Managing Director, Vice President of Marketing & Sales for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Based in Dubai, Cedric will be responsible for driving Michelin’s growth strategy, accelerating customer-centric innovation, and reinforcing the company’s leadership in sustainable mobility across one of its most dynamic global markets.

With more than twenty-five years of experience at the Michelin Group, Cedric brings a proven track record of scaling business operations, strengthening international partnerships, and delivering impactful sales strategies. Over the course of his career, he has held a variety of leadership roles spanning marketing, sales, HR, finance and supply chain. His extensive expertise in product positioning, B2B management, and strategic negotiation uniquely positions him to elevate Michelin’s brand presence and drive growth in diverse MENA markets.

A graduate of IAE France in Marketing, Cedric combines academic rigor with practical business acumen, enriching his strategic vision. Over the years, he has successfully led multidisciplinary teams, fostering a culture of performance and collaboration.

This appointment further reinforces Michelin’s commitment to aligning global expertise with local market needs, ensuring that customers across the region benefit from best-in-class products, services and experiences.

