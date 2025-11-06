Dubai, UAE – Matthew Whalley, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Ilex Content Strategies, has been named among the region’s most influential communications leaders in PRWeek’s Power Book Middle East 2025. The Power Book Middle East is a definitive guide to the people shaping the future of PR and marketing across MENA.

The recognition underscores Ilex’s commitment to the Middle East market, where the agency has served clients in Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, KSA, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE. For more than a decade, Whalley has worked closely with in-country marketing teams to set strategies for local and global growth while advising C-Level executives on communications that build influence, reputation, and commercial impact.

“I’m honoured to be included in PRWeek’s Power Book Middle East 2025. It is one of the most dynamic, ambitious, and creative regions in the world,” said Matthew Whalley, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Ilex Content Strategies. “This recognition is not just personal but reflects the work of the incredible Ilex team as well as our close connection with the dynamic business culture of the Middle East. We’ve made great friends, developed amazing businesses, and built long-term relationships in markets rich with innovation and ambition.”

Ilex Content Strategies serves B2B businesses and industry bodies spanning AI, cybersecurity, data centre, enterprise IT, SaaS, and telecoms. Its mission is to make delivering marketing and communications at the highest level simple, efficient and truly borderless. Ilex’s Borderless PR model replaces the outdated “hub-and-spoke” approach, enabling clients to achieve consistent global visibility while staying rooted in local market insight.

“Matthew’s recognition is a proud moment for Ilex,” said Lucia Barbato, CEO and Co-Founder at Ilex Content Strategies. “It reflects the trust our clients place in us and the results we deliver. Our growth in the Middle East comes from understanding how B2B technology and digital infrastructure markets really work, locally and globally. We’re proud to support the region’s most ambitious brands as they expand their reach and build lasting local and global presence.”

About Matthew Whalley

Matthew Whalley is a co-founder of a global B2B technology marketing and communications agency. He provides consultancy, strategy, and execution for global campaigns that create momentum, increase awareness, and accelerate growth. With more than two decades of experience in global B2B communications, he has worked with leading technology, telecoms, and infrastructure companies worldwide. Before co-founding Ilex, Matthew was European Technology Content Director at Edelman and Editor of Capacity Magazine. His expertise spans strategic communications, content development, and international PR campaigns that bridge cultures and markets.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/matthewwhalley/

About Ilex Content Strategies

Founded in London in 2012 by Lucia Barbato and Matthew Whalley, Ilex Content Strategies is a global B2B marketing and communications consultancy built for the technology and telecoms sector. The agency delivers a complete ecosystem of marketing consultancy, editorial and multimedia content, global PR and analyst relations, social media, inbound marketing, and sales enablement.

Ilex’s Borderless PR model gives organisations from start-ups to billion-dollar global enterprises, the same reach and impact as multinational campaigns, without the inefficiency of multiple agencies. Its clients include innovators and market leaders across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas, such as du in the UAE, Mangomolo in Lebanon, and FastIraq in Iraq.

From its UK headquarters, Ilex helps clients go global with confidence, combining local market knowledge with international storytelling expertise and consultancy to drive visibility, growth, and long-term brand value.

www.ilexcontent.com