Dubai, United Arab Emirates: markettiers MENA, the region’s leading and only broadcast specialist communications consultancy, is pleased to announce that Mia Esat has been appointed as the agency’s new General Manager as of June 2022.

Mia Esat brings a wealth of experience in overseeing the day-to-day marketing activities of businesses in the region. Having worked at Grayling (now Houbara Communications) between 2014 to 2019 as the Marketing and New Business Manager for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Mia played an instrumental role in delivering global marketing communications, projects and campaigns with high-impact delivery to break through to new markets.

More recently, she held the position of Senior Business Manager at a financial institution in Abu Dhabi Global Markets overseeing the MarComms strategy across all media platforms including successful planning and execution of events and part of MEPRA (Middle East Public Relations Association).

Commenting on her appointment, Mia Esat, General Manager of markettiers MENA commented: “I am absolutely honoured to have been brought on as General Manager at markettiers MENA. Year on year, the multi award-winning consultancy has proven its expertise in data and insight driven intelligence and Broadcast PR; from being entrusted to support brands big and small during Expo 2020, to managing the live streaming of the historic Papal visit in Abu Dhabi, the business has exceeded global expectations and I am committed to driving this outstanding performance further.”

She continued: “With live streaming, video content and podcasts continuing to be on the rise in MENA, I’m looking forward to ensuring that markettiers is at the forefront and reaffirm its status as a market leader. Utilising my business expertise, I aim to increase commercial interest, grow our network of clients, and implement strategies for both internal and external successes. I’m looking forward to bolstering the innovative Broadcast PR consultancy further into the region.”

The announcement comes as Cheryl King steps down from her role as Managing Director of markettiers MENA, having led the MENA operations since 2014 in the capacity of General Manager and Managing Director.

From setting up the regional operations to introducing new services including podcasting and live streaming, Cheryl oversaw the growth of the business to become the ever-growing force it is in the market, with broadcast at the heart of many campaigns. She will now support markettiers in the capacity of Business Development at markettiers, whilst taking on further pursuits through the launch of her own entity, King & Co PR, a new boutique B2B integrated communications consultancy, specialising in supporting technology brands in the UAE.

Working with start-ups and global brands across the Middle East, Cheryl will use her experience rooted in corporate communications and technology PR to help launch new brands in the region, accelerate businesses via insight and drive the growth of brands via connecting them to core and new audiences through impacting the news agenda.

Cheryl King commented: “I’m excited to continue supporting markettiers MENA with new business development and growth in the region, but also pursuing my own personal interest through King & Co PR that will support brands within the technology and fintech space. I’m passionate about helping companies to navigate their communications challenges through bold and ambitious story-telling that influences key stakeholders and builds brand loyalty.”

To spearhead its next level of growth in the region, markettiers has also welcomed two new hires into an award winning team, welcoming Heena Jivan as Account Director and Christelle Abi Haider as Senior Account Manager. Heena brings with her considerable experience and record of success across entertainment and sports businesses such as Sky, ITV, OSN and Vice Media. With sound knowledge of the broadcast industry, she leads brands to strategically implement successful campaigns that tell a compelling story. Christelle is a passionate communicator, having worked in many multinational agencies, handling accounts such as Volkswagen, UNICEF, Etisalat and Kellogg’s amongst others.

Howard Kosky, CEO of markettiers4dc Group, added: “I’d like to thank Cheryl for her wonderful stewardship of the MENA business since we opened in the region, and I’m delighted for Cheryl for starting her new boutique agency, whilst also remaining with us in a new capacity. I am also delighted to welcome Mia, Heena and Christelle to markettiers MENA, to continue to build upon the team’s success to date. As the region’s dedicated data driven, tech enabled broadcast specialist, the team will be instrumental in helping to drive our growth and continue to deliver outstanding results for our clients”.

