United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah Group’s luxury resort located along 2km of pristine, private beachfront and nestled within picturesque waterways, has announced the appointment of two Hotel Managers.

Supporting the General Managers at each of the properties, the new appointments will focus on elevating the guest experience, bringing to life the group’s brand promise of Stay Different.

Igor Apraiz has taken the reins as Hotel Manager of Jumeirah Al Naseem, the cool and contemporary beachside retreat, situated within Madinat Jumeirah and home to Dubai’s favourite signature restaurants KAYTO and the Michelin Guide listed Rockfish. Igor oversees all aspects of the hotel’s operations, building on his rich background to further cement the exceptional service that Jumeirah Al Naseem is renowned for. He brings over 20 years of luxury hospitality experience, including 17 years with Mandarin Oriental, across the USA, Europe and Asia in FORBES Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond properties. Following his successful experiences in the hospitality industry, he has gained extensive exposure across the business and has developed a strong appetite for culinary excellence, having worked with renowned chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants.

Rodolphe Pialat has been promoted to Hotel Manager of Jumeirah Al Qasr, the palatial, Arabian Nights inspired hotel, and Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf, Madinat Jumeirah’s most intimate hotel. His appointment follows a successful four-year tenure as Director of Food & Beverage at the properties, where he was instrumental in driving guest satisfaction and revenue. In his new role, Rodolphe will lead the signature, luxury properties in their continued pursuit of excellence. Prior to joining Jumeirah Group, Rodolphe spent seven years with Four Seasons Resorts in Seychelles, Canada and US, as well as working with luxury hospitality groups including The Dorchester Collection, Park Hyatt and George V hotels in Paris.

Peter Roth, Regional Vice President of Madinat Jumeirah commented, “Each of these appointments bring extensive luxury hospitality experience gained in a diverse range of markets spanning three continents. I am confident that they will drive their teams to innovate and curate the exceptional guest moments that Madinat Jumeirah is renowned for.”

The appointments follow a number of recent enhancements across the Madinat Jumeirah resort, including the newly redesigned Malakiya Villas, fully refurbished rooms, suites, ballrooms and Club Lounge at Jumeirah Mina A’Salam and the recently launched beach club destination, Summersalt by Kayto and modern era speakeasy, Blind Tiger.

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500+-key portfolio of 26 luxury properties across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

The group boasts some of the most prestigious and captivating properties in the world, from the iconic flagship hotel and timeless pinnacle of luxury, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and lavish Arabian palaces across Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island and art-inspired dolce vita on the island of Capri. Whether a modern twist on a British classic in the heart of Knightsbridge at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, or a futuristic setting at Jumeirah Nanjing, Jumeirah’s name is synonymous with service excellence, crafting exceptional experiences for everyone who walks through its doors.

Beyond its properties and resorts, Jumeirah Group is also dedicated to destination dining experiences, combining the most authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings to create those unforgettable moments worth sharing. With over 85 restaurants across its portfolio, Jumeirah Group’s award-winning homegrown concepts including Sal, KAYTO, Shimmers, Al Mare, Pierchic and French Riviera, enjoy an enviable reputation for culinary excellence, with ten featuring in the Gault&Millau UAE 2022 guide. The group also has three Michelin starred restaurants – Shang High, L’Olivo and Al Muntaha.

The health and safety of guests and colleagues remains Jumeirah Group’s utmost priority and as such, the group has implemented a series of protective measures across all of its hotels and strictly adheres to each market’s respective government directives.

www.jumeirah.com