The Board of Directors of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, chaired by His Excellency Dr. Saleh bin Said Masan, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry, has announced the appointment of Eng. Dawood bin Salim Al Hadabi as the new Chief Executive Officer of Madayn.

The Board stated in a statement: “The Board of Directors of Madayn welcomes Eng. Dawood Al Hadabi as its new CEO, hailing his rich expertise and notable achievements, and wishing him tremendous success in his new role to achieve Madayn’s future objectives and vision. The Board also takes this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude and appreciation to Hamad Al Qasabi for performing the tasks of the CEO over the past months, lauding his dedication and dynamic involvement in driving Madayn towards its objectives.”

With his Master in Business Administration and Information Technology from Coventry University and Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Glasgow Caledonian University, Eng. Dawood Al Hadabi has over 24 years of expertise and fruitful track record in various fields. Al Hadabi served as the Director General of Samail Industrial City during the period from 2010 to 2023, and as the Director of Technical Affairs and Acting Director General of Al Rusayl Industrial City during the period from 2008 to 2010.