Abu Dhabi, UAE – M2, a leading platform for secure, regulated, and innovative digital asset trading and investment, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Greenwood as Chief Executive Officer, Bill Qian as Managing Director, while Bijan Alizadeh remains as Board Member and Shareholder Representative. This powerhouse trio of experienced digital asset executives highlights M2’s commitment to delivering high-value solutions to its expanding global userbase.

These appointments come at a period of consolidation and strategy refocus for M2, driven by the success of its flagship earn product, and increasing demand for yield-oriented and financing solutions. Building on this momentum, the company is doubling down on regulated financial services, with the ambition of building a one-stop digital asset financial service platform, serving global users from the Middle East. With this move, M2 has transformed its treasury division to cater to ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), family offices, and institutional clients, offering bespoke digital assets solutions tailored to their needs. The M2 team has also been bolstered with specialized expertise, further enhancing M2’s ability to deliver innovative investment options.

James Greenwood: Chief Executive Officer, M2

James Greenwood is an award-winning leader, with a proven track record in digital technology and financial services. He joins M2 from Bitstamp, the world’s longest-running cryptocurrency exchange, where he served as Chief Technology and Operations Officer. With an impressive career spanning Europe and the Middle East, James has held several C-suite roles of pivotal importance, such as Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Tandem Bank. Previously, he spearheaded digital transformation initiatives at organizations including Commercial Bank International and Zand Bank, bringing a deep understanding of fintech innovation to his leadership. In addition to his accomplishments in finance, James is a published author, the founder of an award-winning mobile games studio, and a sought-after speaker on digital disruption and innovation.

Bill Qian: Managing Director, M2

Bill Qian is a seasoned investor and strategic leader in digital assets, AI, and financial technology, having overseen more than $30 billion in investments across the sector. Bill previously served as Global Head of M&A and Binance Labs at Binance, where he was instrumental in scaling some of the industry’s most influential ventures. Now, as Managing Director at M2, he is focused on enhancing the platform’s institutional offering, shaping bespoke investment products, structured yield opportunities, and advanced risk management solutions to serve the evolving needs of family offices, UHNWIs, and enterprises.

Bijan Alizadeh: Board member and Shareholder Representative

Bijan Alizadeh is a seasoned entrepreneur, investor, and operator at the forefront of blockchain and digital asset innovation. As a board member and shareholder representative at M2, Bijan brings a track record of building and scaling industry-defining ventures across the global digital economy. Widely known for co-founding Phoenix Group, a pioneering digital asset firm headquartered in the UAE and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Bijan has played a key role in shaping the region’s blockchain and Web3 landscape. Under his leadership as Group CEO, Phoenix Group has grown into one of the world’s largest Bitcoin mining operators, with a diversified portfolio spanning the US, Canada, CIS, and the Middle East. His vision has also driven strategic investments in high-growth companies, including M2, Lyvely, and Rekt Studios, reinforcing his commitment to fostering innovation across the digital asset ecosystem. At M2, Bijan will provide strategic guidance as the company accelerates its mission to deliver secure, regulated, and institutionally focused digital asset solutions.

"This is a transformative time for M2, and we cannot wait to take on the opportunity," said Bijan Alizadeh, Board member and Shareholder Representative. "Together with James and Bill, I look forward to re-energizing M2’s mission, while equipping the business with the tools and structures needed to drive innovation and deliver unmatched value to our customers. With a clear vision for sustainable growth and a strong foundation, M2 is poised to lead the next wave of digital asset transformation."

About M2:

Founded in 2023, M2’s mission is to drive virtual asset adoption by delivering a secure and transparent trading environment for investors. M2 provides users with a reliable and regulated growing suite of products, services, and tools for buying, selling, growing, and safeguarding virtual assets. M2 Global Wealth Limited (M2GW) is registered in the Bahamas, licensed & regulated by the securities commission of the Bahamas with a Digital Asset Business License. M2 Limited and M2 Custody Limited are regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) located in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

M2 is committed to providing and ensuring a seamless experience, upholding the highest standards of regulatory compliance, and maintaining a transparent approach to its operations, so users at all-time be fully informed and involved in their digital asset transactions.

