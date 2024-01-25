Global multidisciplinary engineering company KPM Engineering (KPM) has further strengthened its leadership team and appointed Colin Scott as MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) director. Scott will elevate the organisation’s MEP service delivery in the Middle East by enhancing and streamlining KPM’s innovative mechanical, electrical and plumbing service capabilities, developing and executing strategies to improve efficiencies while maintaining world-class quality standards. In his new role, Scott will maintain KPM’s strong client focus and strengthen its value partnerships as the primary contact for MEP projects across key sectors in the region.

With over 23 years’ experience in engineering and consultancy roles in the UAE and UK, Scott is a chartered building design engineer. Throughout his career, he has consistently maintained a strong technical focus to provide optimal service delivery, enabling him to effectively lead and develop high-performance teams by leveraging his in-depth knowledge to navigate complex engineering challenges. As KPM’s MEP director, Scott will ensure seamless coordination with internal and external stakeholders to deliver multidisciplinary projects successfully. He will also improve and implement quality assurance project methodologies as part of KPM’s dedication to providing high-quality engineering solutions. Scott will also lead the continuous development of KPM’s workforce by spearheading strategic initiatives to grow and upskill MEP and BIM (Building Information Modelling) teams, ensuring the organisation remains at the forefront of industry advancements and is well-equipped to deliver innovative solutions to clients.

Scott has extensive experience managing and consulting on high-profile projects in the Middle East, including government, mixed-use, hospitality, residential and retail. He also played a pivotal role in the successful delivery of critical infrastructure projects, including an international airport and healthcare facility. Notable projects in the UAE include SLS Tower in Business Bay, Deira City Centre Mall, and Marsana Retail District on Hudayriyat Island.

In Scott’s previous roles at GHD as business group leader for engineering services and MEP team leader, he led intricate projects and earned client and industry recognition for his leadership capabilities and completion of large-scale projects. His proven track record in delivering results across diverse projects showcases his ability to navigate complex engineering challenges through the design and execution of innovative systems.

Commenting on his recent appointment, Scott said: “KPM’s impressive global ambitions align with my passion for growth and driving positive change within engineering. I am excited to be part of one of the region's leading multidisciplinary engineering companies. My commitment is to further elevate our standing by fostering a culture of continuous improvement and development in project delivery, leveraging cutting-edge technologies, and prioritising client-centric solutions. This is a dynamic market, and as client requirements become more complex and priorities evolve to seek out more sustainable solutions, I look forward to navigating this journey with KPM. I share KPM’s commitment to delivering the highest level of design-led engineering with agility and flexibility. We believe in simplicity through innovative design and advocate for utilising solution-based software and digital tools, ensuring they assist rather than hinder project delivery.”

Kashif Fakih, director at KPM, commented on Scott’s designation: “Colin’s appointment as MEP director marks another exciting chapter for KPM. Colin is fully aligned with our commitment to growth, strengthening client partnerships, and exploring new opportunities in expanding sectors. With a relentless focus on delivering quality outcomes and cultivating successful teams, Colin brings a wealth of regional experience in MEP delivery to our current and future multidisciplinary projects. We look forward to the positive impact Colin will undoubtedly bring to our team.”

Scott holds a B.Eng (Hons) in Building Design Engineering, is a member of ASHRAE and Chartered Member of the Engineering Council, and holds full membership status (MCIBSE) at the Chartered Institute of Building Services Engineers.

About KPM Engineering:

KPM Engineering is a global multidisciplinary engineering practice providing innovative, sustainable and proven solutions to the built environment. KPM ensures the simplicity of designs to provide the highest levels of constructability across projects, with a strong focus on reducing operating costs. As a sustainability-focused company, KPM prides itself on guaranteeing minimal environmental impact without compromising the efficacy of its engineering solutions.

KPM’s team of internationally-trained global engineers and technicians successfully deliver large-scale projects across many sectors, including residential, commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, industrial, aviation, recreation and mixed-use developments.

With a presence in the UAE, KSA, and India, KPM executes regional and international projects of any size using the latest engineering expertise across the Middle East and beyond.

kpm-engineering.com