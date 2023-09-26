Global multidisciplinary engineering company KPM Engineering (KPM) has appointed Brian Sweeney as director of projects. Sweeney will enhance KPM’s project management proficiencies and engineering service delivery across key sectors and projects in the Middle East. In his new role, Sweeney will work closely with project teams, clients and stakeholders to coordinate the delivery of regional and international projects and further streamline KPM’s operations.

With over 20 years’ experience in engineering and project management roles in the Middle East and the UK, Sweeney is a qualified structural engineer with extensive experience managing high-profile projects within mixed-use, commercial, residential, government, healthcare, transportation, education, and entertainment and leisure sectors. As KPM’s newly-appointed director of projects, Sweeney will manage external partnerships and work with design leads to enhance project coordination and delivery while ensuring the highest quality standards are delivered through each stage of KPM’s projects, from planning to completion. Sweeney brings with him a strong understanding of the importance of digitalisation and computational design in engineering and will lead projects utilising innovative and efficient strategies to enhance these capabilities within KPM.

Sweeney joins KPM with a strong track record in senior leadership and managing teams to successfully deliver large-scale and complex projects. Prior to joining KPM’s multidisciplinary team, he worked in various roles within Ramboll Middle East, where he was responsible for leading a team of over 60 employees to deliver some of the largest, most complex projects undertaken by the organisation in the region.

Commenting on his recent appointment, Sweeney said: “KPM is on an exciting journey to cement the organisation’s position as one of the industry’s most recognised names in multidisciplinary engineering. I am honoured to be part of this journey and help KPM achieve its operational objectives and continue its growth trajectory. I aim to share my knowledge with the entire KPM team to drive engineering service delivery excellence across our existing and future portfolio of projects. I will focus on driving improvement across every level of the business to carry on KPM’s successful delivery of projects across all sectors. I look forward to developing my skills and capabilities with a company that is committed to the growth of its employees and business.”

Kashif Fakih, director at KPM, commented on Sweeney’s designation: “Brian’s stellar reputation and impressive industry experience make him a perfect fit for such an integral role at KPM. I have tremendous faith in Brian’s ability to manage complex projects, lead teams efficiently, and develop and nurture key stakeholder relationships to build value partnerships. Brian’s focus on simplifying processes to improve project delivery and passion for innovation in engineering align with KPM’s organisational goals. As KPM continues to grow, I am confident that Brian will contribute to propelling the company to new heights.”

Sweeney holds a Meng (Hons) in Civil Engineering and is a Chartered Member: MICE CEng at the Institution of Engineering.

For more information, please contact Kimberley Bostock at IHC: +971557901296 kimberley@ih-c.com

About KPM Engineering:

KPM Engineering is a global multidisciplinary engineering practice providing innovative, sustainable and proven solutions to the built environment. KPM ensures the simplicity of designs to provide the highest levels of constructability across projects, with a strong focus on reducing operating costs. As a sustainability-focused company, KPM prides itself on guaranteeing minimal environmental impact without compromising the efficacy of its engineering solutions.

KPM’s team of internationally-trained global engineers and technicians successfully deliver large-scale projects across many sectors, including residential, commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, industrial, aviation, recreation and mixed-use developments.

With a presence in the UAE, KSA, and India, KPM executes regional and international projects of any size using the latest engineering expertise across the Middle East and beyond.

kpm-engineering.com