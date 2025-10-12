Dubai, UAE: The Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) has reaffirmed Mr. Kamal Vachani as its Regional Director for the UAE and Middle East, recognising his distinguished contributions in advancing India’s electronics and IT trade engagement with the region.



As Regional Director for the Middle East, Mr. Vachani plays a key role in driving ESC’s vision of deepening India’s technology and innovation partnerships with Gulf economies. His longstanding association with the Council, which began in 1999, has been instrumental in building strong commercial and institutional linkages between Indian ICT exporters and their counterparts across the Middle East.

The Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC), established by the Government of India in 1989 under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, serves as the apex organisation promoting India’s exports in electronics, computer software, IT-enabled services, and telecommunications. Representing over 2,300 member companies, the Council has been pivotal in facilitating global market access, technology exchange, and trade collaborations that reflect India’s growing leadership in the digital economy.

Under Mr. Vachani’s guidance, ESC’s presence in the UAE and broader Middle East has evolved into a strategic platform for fostering partnerships and showcasing India’s technological excellence at major trade exhibitions and bilateral forums. His extensive experience and deep understanding of regional markets have made him a vital link in promoting cross-border business cooperation and innovation.



In response, Mr. Kamal Vachani expressed his appreciation, stating, “It is an honour to represent ESC in the UAE and Middle East. The region has become a dynamic hub for innovation and technology exchange, and I look forward to continuing efforts that bring Indian expertise and capability closer to our partners across the Gulf.”

As India accelerates towards becoming a global digital powerhouse, ESC’s initiatives in the Middle East under the leadership of Mr. Vachani reaffirm the Council’s commitment to advancing collaboration, promoting exports, and building enduring economic ties between India and the Arab world.



About ESC

The Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) is India’s leading trade promotion organisation for the electronics and ICT sectors. Established by the Government of India in 1989, ESC works to enhance India’s exports, facilitate global partnerships, and support innovation-led growth in technology-driven industries.