Dubai, UAE: Johnny brings with him a wealth of experience from his 30 years in the events industry producing many events across the globe. His background spreads across opening/closing ceremonies including Expo 2020 and London 2012 Olympics, entertainment shows such as Expo City Dubai’s 2022 Christmas show, Ministry of Sound worldwide tours and other music shows, F1 entertainment (Abu Dhabi), festivals, global PR launches and countless other events for high profile corporations and government entities.

In his new role at All Things Live Middle East, Johnny will primarily focus on delivery to highest standards of the firms regional events, overseeing an impressive line up of 2023/24 shows across Middle East and India, and working closely with local and regional partners, venues and suppliers whilst also providing the incoming artist teams with the best experience on and off stage.

Taking his seat at their Dubai offices , Johnny Mollet stated, "I am tremendously excited to join the team at All Things Live! They are a highly experienced group and I hope that my experience can add a fresh perspective.”

Johnny Mollet officially assumed the position of Head of Operations at All Things Live Middle East on September 1 2023, reporting to Thomas Ovesen, CEO, All Things Live Middle East.

-Ends-

For enquiries, contact

Claudia Sidoli

Head of Marketing, All Things Live Middle East

marketing.me@allthingslive.com

About All Things Live (ATL) Middle East

All Things Live was established in December 2018 following Waterland Private Equity’s acquisition of leading Nordic live entertainment companies in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden.

The partnership has since expanded into Finland, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. As of May 2023, ATL Middle East is now operating in the region, and the partnership is the result of prior successful collaborations between ATL and Thomas Ovesen and a desire to fast-track long-term plans, increase synergies, and seize opportunities across the region. Thomas Ovesen’s longstanding Middle East market leadership has seen him bring world-class acts such as Justin Bieber; The Eagles; Guns ‘N Roses; Jennifer Lopez; Elton John and Ed Sheeran to the region.