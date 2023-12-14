Janus Henderson Investors today announces it has bolstered its business in the Middle East with the appointment of Marwan AlSaleh as Senior Advisor to the firm

Marwan, who is based in Dubai, will provide expert guidance and advice to the company and its clients, leveraging his deep understanding of the investment landscape, including his extensive sovereign wealth experience.

Marwan was previously at the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), where he was Head of Fixed Income and responsible for managing KIA’s Fixed Income asset allocation from 2016 to 2021. Prior to this Marwan spent 16 years at the Kuwait Investment Office (KIO) in London where he held several senior positions and was Member of the Investment Policy Committee. He began his career in the Treasury Department of KIA in 1985 and held several board positions in both GCC, Europe and Africa including Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait, CITA (France), Gatehouse Bank (UK), Kuwait Egyptian Investment Company, Kuwait International Fair, Securities Group (Kuwait) and Kuwait Business Council (UAE. Marwan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Eckerd College, Florida and has more than 36 years of financial industry experience.

Meshal AlFaras, Head of Middle East, Africa & Central Asia at Janus Henderson said:

“I am thrilled to have Marwan working with Janus Henderson. We previously worked together at KIA and I believe he will be a great partner to us. Marwan’s appointment showcases Janus Henderson’s commitment to our clients and our clients’ clients in the region. He has a wealth of knowledge and is well respected in the industry. We are excited to be working with him.

Janus Henderson’s office in the Middle East was set up in 2012 by Meshal AlFaras. Since establishing the office, the firm has partnered with key clients from various countries in the region such as Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Botswana, Mauritius and Kazakhstan.

Janus Henderson’s senior executives and talented investment teams visit the region regularly. In November, Andy Acker, Portfolio Manager and Head of the firm’s Healthcare franchise came to the region to meet clients. More recently in December, visitors include Philip Maymin, Director of Asset Allocation Strategies, Myron Scholes, a Nobel Laureate and the firm’s Chief Investment Strategist, and Ali Dibadj, Janus Henderson’s Chief Executive Officer.

Ali Dibadj, CEO at Janus Henderson Investors said:

“The Middle East is a strategically important region for the firm, one where we continue to see tremendous potential for growth. I am delighted to have someone with Marwan’s impressive experience working with us at Janus Henderson. At a time where there are challenges such as geopolitical realignments, demographic shifts, and an increased cost of capital, clients need our expertise more than ever and I am pleased that with the help of Marwan we can build deeper and stronger relationships with our partners in this key region.”

Marwan AlSaleh, Senior Advisor at Janus Henderson Investors said:

“I am excited to be working with Meshal and the rest of the Janus Henderson team. The quality of the investment professionals and client relationships at Janus Henderson is tremendous. I am pleased to join the team”.

