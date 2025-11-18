MANAMA, BAHRAIN – Ithmaar Bank B.S.C. (closed), a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, announced the appointment of Amr Alshaher as Head of Corporate Banking, reporting to Assistant General Manager, Business Group, Mohammed Ali Safar.

The appointment of Alshaher comes as part of the Bank’s plan to restructure its organizational framework and set new strategies which aim to strengthening the Bank’s position, sustaining its growth and providing exceptional banking services to its corporate clients. It also reflects the Bank’s commitment to achieving further progress and growth by appointing experienced leadership talent that will support its development and long-term success.

Alshaher has more than 15 years of experience in the banking sector and corporate banking. Prior to joining Ithmaar Bank, he held several leadership positions in the banking sector, most recently serving as Head of Corporate Banking at Al Baraka Bank. Throughout his career, he was involved in managing a portfolio valued at around US$1.5 billion. Alshaher holds a master’s degree in business administration from Bangor University, United Kingdom. He is also a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and he is Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis (CSCA).

About Ithmaar Bank:

Ithmaar Bank B.S.C. (closed) (“Ithmaar Bank”) is a Bahrain-based Islamic bank that is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

Ithmaar Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ithmaar Holding B.S.C. which is listed on the Bahrain Bourse and Dubai Financial Market.

Ithmaar Bank provides a diverse range of Sharia-compliant products and services that cater to the financing and investment needs institutions. Ithmaar Bank also maintains a presence in overseas markets through its subsidiary, Faysal Bank Limited (Pakistan).

www.ithmaarbank.com