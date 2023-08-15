The appointment will strengthen Intigral’s position as a leading digital media and entertainment provider in the region.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Intigral, the media and entertainment arm of stc Group, the region’s engine of digital transformation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Khulud Abu Homos as Vice President of Content. The strategic decision is a testament to the company's ongoing commitment to elevating its content strategy and exploring new avenues for growth.

With over 20 years of experience in the international media and entertainment industry, Abu Homos brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in content strategy, acquisitions, production, digital management, and branding to her new role.

Markus Golder, CEO of Intigral, commented: “We are delighted to welcome such a seasoned leader with extensive experience and skills as Abu Homos to Intigral. Her incredible knowledge of content acquisition, programming, and production means she is well-equipped to spearhead innovation in our industry, pushing our business into an exciting new phase of growth."

Khulud Abu Homos, Vice President of Content at Intigral, said: "It is with great pleasure that I am joining Intigral as the VP of Content during an exciting period of growth. Together, we'll craft an unparalleled realm of entertainment, captivating audiences with an exceptional premium content lineup."

As Vice President of Content, Abu Homos will be responsible for overseeing content acquisition, content management, operation, and delivery of Intigral's media offerings. She will play a pivotal role in shaping and optimizing the company's VoD video broadcasting channels, cascade broadcasts, and media delivery network that enables daily publishing.

Abu Homos will lead Intigral's master aggregator strategy for content acquisition, further strengthening the company's position as a leading digital media, entertainment, and sports provider in the region. She will also play a crucial role in enhancing Intigral's platforms, stc tv, Jawwy TV, and Dawri Plus, by building strategic relationships with regional and international partners and exploring opportunities for new partnerships.

Prior to joining Intigral, Abu Homos had an illustrious career with many award-winning brands in the MENA region's film and drama industry and trade events under her belt, acquiring numerous accolades along the way. She is the CEO and founder of Art Format Lab and was previously Executive Vice President for Programming and Creative Services at OSN, Dubai.

About Intigral:

Intigral is the Media and Advertising arm of stc Group, and MENA’s leading provider of digital entertainment, sports, and media services via its market-leading solutions, stc tv, Jawwy TV and Dawri Plus.

For more information, please visit www.intigral.net