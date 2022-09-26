Dubai, UAE: InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa has welcomed Cihan Alici as their new Resort Manager.

Alici joins the island living resort from Ritz Carlton Hotel, Hong Kong, where he has acted as Hotel Manager since 2019. Before that, he worked in his native country Turkey as Director of Operations for Conrad Istanbul, and prior to that was Hotel Manager for Ritz Carlton, Osaka in Japan.

Speaking about his appointment, Alici said: “I am delighted to be joining a resort, which although new, is already regarded as one of the best in the UAE. Moving to a region where Hospitality is thriving is incredibly exciting. I am looking forward to working with the resort team to continue driving the success story through an upcoming busy season”.

A strategic and hands on Hotelier, Alici prides himself on developing engaging and resilient resorts which meet high level guest expectations, care about employee satisfaction, and exceed financial goals.

With a background in F&B, Alici also has experience working at The Fairmont in Singapore and The Grand Tarabya Hotel in Istanbul, Turkey acting as Executive Assistant Manager at both properties.

A graduate of the University of Massachusetts in Food and Beverage Management, Alici worked at the New York Plaza, the Savoy in London and Fairmont Singapore in leadership positions.

-Ends-

Media Contact:

Richard Thorburn

Account Director

Richard@themaiacollection.me

About InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts:

The InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts brand makes travel alluring, with insights from 75 years of experience. Each of our properties provides a gateway to the glamour of the InterContinental Life. As a brand, we aim to embody global sophistication through our superior, understated service and exceptional amenities. What makes us truly different is the genuine interest we show our guests through personalised and attentive services. We offer our most valued guests signature VIP services through a dedicated InterContinental® Ambassador programme and an exclusive Club InterContinental® experience. We connect our well-travelled guests to what’s special about a destination, so they enjoy authentic local experiences that will enrich their lives. For more information and to book, visit www.intercontinental.com, and connect with us on Facebook www.facebook.com/intercontinental and Instagram www.instagram.com/intercontinental.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts:

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a glo

bal hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good. With a family of 17 hotel brands and IHG Rewards, one of the world’s largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has nearly 6,000 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 due to open over the next five years.

Luxury and lifestyle: Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo

Premium: HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels, voco Hotels

Essentials: Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, avid hotels

Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group’s holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 350,000 people work across IHG’s hotels and corporate offices globally. Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG Rewards. For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.