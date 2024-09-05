HEC Paris in Qatar, the world’s top-ranked institution for Executive Education by the Financial Times, is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Seungah Sarah Lee as Assistant Professor of Entrepreneurship and Organizations. Starting September 1st, 2024, Professor Lee will join the faculty at HEC Paris in Qatar’s Msheireb campus.

Professor Lee brings a wealth of academic and practical experience to her new role at HEC Paris in Qatar. She holds a PhD in Organization Studies and International Comparative Education from Stanford University and has previously served as a Visiting Senior Lecturer at New York University Abu Dhabi. Her work in the Middle East - leading organizational strategy, program design, and impact evaluation for emerging education nonprofits and startups - along with her policy research and advisory roles, aligns with HEC Paris in Qatar’s mission to nurture leadership and innovation.

Dr. Pablo Martin de Holan, Dean of HEC Paris in Qatar, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Professor Seungah Sarah Lee to our distinguished faculty. Her unique background and expertise will not only strengthen our academic offerings but also contribute to the diversity of perspectives within our team. Professor Lee’s contributions will be invaluable to our participants and the broader community. Her appointment aligns seamlessly with our vision of fostering local entrepreneurship and nurturing a diverse, global community dedicated to making a positive impact on business and society, further reinforcing our position as a leading executive education institution in the region.”

Professor Lee’s research explores how nation-states and organizations navigate the complexities of a globalized world, with a particular focus on sustainable development and entrepreneurship. Her recent work examines the role of semi-government organizations in fostering local entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystems, and how accelerators and incubators employ global and local entrepreneurial narratives to cultivate an entrepreneurial culture among youth in the Arab Gulf.

"I am thrilled to join HEC Paris in Qatar, an institution renowned for its excellence in executive education and its commitment to fostering innovation and leadership," said Professor Lee. "I look forward to contributing to this vibrant academic community and engaging with participants and colleagues to explore the intersections of entrepreneurship, innovation, and organizational studies."

Professor Lee will host her first masterclass at HEC Paris in Qatar on September 11th, 2024, titled ‘Design Thinking and Evaluating Commercial Viability.’ This masterclass will introduce participants to key design thinking principles and provide them with practical tools for generating and evaluating innovative ideas with real-world applications.