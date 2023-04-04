Jeddah, KSA: GROHE, one of the global leaders in complete bathroom and kitchen fittings, has announced the appointment of Alexey Bykov as the new Leader of the Middle East region at LIXIL EMENA. The appointment came as a testimony of GROHE ‘s continued focus on growth, innovation, and customer success across the globe.

With over 20 years of experience in the construction and sanitary ware industry, Bykov will now spearhead GROHE‘s operations across the Middle East as he has previously held leadership positions in various renowned organizations and has a proven track record of driving growth, innovation and digital transformation.

In his new role, Bykov will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies to drive regional business growth and profitability. He will also focus on expanding the customer base, building partnerships and driving innovation to contribute to the company's overall success, in addition to overseeing the company's operations in MENA.

Bykov extensive experience and passion for driving growth through innovation make him ideally suited for this role, as his leadership and GROHE‘s team of experts in the region will provide customers with the best products and services.

Bykov previously served as Leader, Grohe Russia, Central Asia and Caucasus, where he helped establish a strong brand presence in the region. He has also held leadership positions at several other multinational companies in the building materials and fast-moving consumer goods industries.