FNP has announced the appointment of Chirantan Bhattacharya as Vice President, Business (GCC), effective April 1, 2026. This elevation recognizes his significant contributions to the business, his sustained impact on revenue growth, and his role in driving the company's strategic objectives in the UAE Market.

Previously serving as Head of Revenue for UAE, Bhattacharya has played a pivotal role in strengthening fnp.ae’s market position and building a sustainable and rapidly scaling business model. He has successfully led the company's growth initiatives across various categories, driving smarter business decisions, improving marketing efficiency, and expanding the brand's presence across digital marketplaces.

With over 16 years of experience spanning the telecom, hospitality, and e-commerce sectors, Bhattacharya brings deep expertise in business strategy, pricing, sales, and customer experience. He is widely recognized for combining analytical rigor with disciplined execution, consistently turning strategic goals into measurable success.

In his new role, Bhattacharya will lead FNP’s growth and profitability charter across the GCC region. His focus will be on strengthening the company's business foundations, expanding its market presence, and unlocking new growth opportunities to better serve customers across all channels.

Rajesh Kumar, CEO, GCC & SEA, FNP, said:

“Chirantan’s appointment reflects the strength of his contributions to fnp.ae and the consistency with which he has delivered results. As Head of Revenue for the UAE, he helped sharpen our business focus, strengthen our operations, and drive meaningful growth. He brings clarity, commitment, and a strong sense of ownership to the role, and we are highly confident in his ability to lead FNP’s next phase of expansion across the GCC.”

Chirantan Bhattacharya, Vice President, Business (GCC), FNP, said:

“I am honored to take on this role at such an exciting stage in FNP’s growth journey. My experience with the organization has been shaped by the opportunity to work alongside incredibly talented teams to build a stronger, more agile business. I look forward to further strengthening our foundations, exploring new avenues for growth, and creating long-term value for our customers across the GCC.”

This appointment underscores FNP’s continued commitment to recognizing and nurturing leadership from within, strengthening its succession pipeline, and building the organizational depth required to support long-term, sustainable growth across the region.