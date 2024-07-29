Dubai: DUBAL Extrusion Investment (DEI), a 100 percent subsidiary of DUBAL Holding (DH), has appointed Faisal Sarhan as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OSE Industries, a local aluminium extrusion company, wholly owned by DEI.

Sarhan is set to assume the role of CEO at OSE following Magdy Samoul’s tenure since 2012. Magdy Samoul will now be transitioning to DEI, where he will serve as an advisor focusing on the strategy development and implementation of projects.

Sarhan brings a wealth of experience in leading strategic initiatives and implementing various innovative solutions to enhance productivity and profitability in the field. He joined OSE as its Deputy CEO in Nov 2023 and played a vital role in reinforcing the company’s strategic leadership and operational excellence to drive its success. Prior to joining OSE Industries, he was with Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), where he served various key roles over a period of 18 years.

Commenting on his new appointment, Sarhan said: “I am delighted to assume the new role of CEO at OSE Industries and anticipate collaborating with our skilled team to further strengthen the company’s solid foundation and drive sustainable growth. My primary objective is to ensure maximum value for our stakeholders and establish OSE Industries as a leader in the extrusion industry.”

The leadership transition comes at a pivotal time as the aluminium extrusion industry is witnessing substantial growth investments. In this new position, he will oversee all aspects of operations, drive business strategies and cultivate a culture of innovation and excellence to efficiently navigate and capitalise on industry developments.

About DEI:

DEI (Dubal Extrusion Investment LLC) is a company owned 100% by Dubal Holding LLC (www.dubalholding.ae ) and established in 2023 in Dubai UAE to invest and grow downstream Aluminium Extrusion related industry. With the acquisition of Thermalex and OSE Industries, DEI supplies MPE Tubes for HVAC and battery cooling applications required for the automotive industry.

