The US business of Dubai-based international financial advisory firm Hoxton Wealth has announced the appointment of Justin Burse as its new US Chief Compliance Officer.

Burse, most recently served as the Deputy Commissioner and then the Acting Commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Financial Institutions, where he oversaw a diverse portfolio of regulated entities, including banks, credit unions, investment advisers, broker-dealers and the mortgage industry.

His earlier roles include Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel at Credent Wealth Management, and he has also held positions at Hilliard Lyons, FINRA and Fidelity Investments.

Speaking about his new role, Burse says what energizes him most is the opportunity to work alongside a dynamic group of leaders who are not only committed to excellence but also passionate about making a real impact.

“I’m eager to collaborate with such a talented team and leverage my experience as a regulator to help shape and grow the business in the US. There’s a lot of potential here, and I’m looking forward to contributing to Hoxton Wealth’s continued success while navigating the evolving regulatory landscape with expertise and foresight.”

Hoxton Wealth CEO Chris Ball is excited about Burse’s arrival:

“Justin’s expertise will further strengthen our commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards while ensuring we continue to navigate the developing regulatory landscape with diligence and transparency.

Compliance is at the heart of everything we do, and Justin’s knowledge and strategic approach will be invaluable as we continue to grow in the US while maintaining our unwavering commitment to regulatory excellence and client trust.”

Burse holds an Executive LL.M. in Securities & Financial Regulation from Georgetown University Law Center, a J.D. from the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law, an MBA from Fairfield University, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Management from Fordham University. He also is a Certified Regulatory and Compliance Professional (CRCP)® designation holder.