Dubai | Amanat Holdings PJSC (“Amanat” or the “Company”) (DFM symbol: AMANAT), the leading healthcare and education listed investment company, announces today that Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Aldhaheri has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Amanat Holdings following a Board meeting held on 12 February 2026. Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, who has served as Chairman since December 2023, will step down as Chairman and from the Board of Directors with immediate effect to focus on other business interests.

Dr. Ali has been a board member of the Company since November 2020 and has a proven track record spanning over two decades in both education and business. He has founded, launched, and managed several thriving business ventures in diverse sectors such as education, tourism, and real estate. Moreover, Dr. Ali has been actively engaged in high-level government tourism and development strategies, sports, MICE, education management, investments and international trade.

Dr. Shamsheer steps down from his role as Chairman having successfully implemented the Company’s strategy centered around creating value and maximizing shareholder returns. In August, the Company divested its education real estate asset for AED 453 million, generating an unlevered cash-on-cash multiple of 1.7x. Most recently, in December, Amanat successfully listed its education business, Almasar Alshamil Education, on the Saudi Exchange, raising SAR 599 million and generating a cash-on-cash multiple of over 2.2x, with the shares currently trading significantly above the offer price.

Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman, commented:

“It is a privilege to be appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors for Amanat Holdings. Having been a member of the Board for the past five years, we have worked to develop Amanat into the region’s leading listed healthcare and education company, with our subsidiaries responsible for supporting thousands of patients and students across the GCC. At the same time, we have continued to grow profitability whilst maintaining our disciplined focus on value creation and shareholder return. I am confident that our well-defined strategy will ensure these positive trends continue in the years ahead and I would like to thank Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil for his Chairmanship of the Board over the past two years.”

Dr. Ali also holds several other significant positions, including Chairman and Founder of Abu Dhabi University, Chairman and CEO of NEMA Education, Chairman of Cambridge Health Group, Managing Director of Bin Harmal Group, and Chairman of Liwa Education and Magna Investments. Furthermore, he serves on the boards of various listed companies, including Chairman of Watania International Holding. Dr. Ali is also the First Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Dr. Ali holds an MBA from the American University in Washington DC, USA, and a PhD from Durham University, United Kingdom.