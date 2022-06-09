NEW YORK: CoinFund, a leading web3 and blockchain focused investment firm and registered investment advisor, is delighted to announce the appointment of Margaret Gabriel as Head of Talent. In this role, Ms. Gabriel will partner with CoinFund portfolio companies to help them strategically invest in and grow their teams, as well as support CoinFund’s global talent acquisition and leadership development strategy.

Ms. Gabriel is a proven human resources leader who is passionate about fostering inclusive and growth-focused cultures. She joins CoinFund from cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, where she most recently held the position of Head of Learning & Development. Prior to that, she was part of the recruiting team at Google based out of their New York City offices. She holds a BA in Psychology and a Master's in Mental Health Counselling.

Speaking of her appointment, Ms. Gabriel said: “I have long admired CoinFund’s reputation for supporting many of the most foundational projects and infrastructural layers for the next era of the internet - Web3. I'm a firm believer in CoinFund’s mission to support and build a fairer, more inclusive and transparent digital economy, and am thrilled to take on this role during such a pivotal time in the company’s growth. I hope to contribute to our success by leveraging my experience in designing talent and leadership strategies for tech pioneers as I work closely with the CoinFund portfolio companies and CoinFund’s internal leadership team through training, coaching, and enablement, my primary responsibility will be to help unlock the incredible potential of our portfolio founders and teams.”

Ms. Gabriel’s appointment at CoinFund comes at a time when market forces are testing the resilience of some players in web3. While the recent sell-off has led some firms to announce hiring freezes, CoinFund will continue to invest in world-class talent in keeping with its bullish outlook on the long-term growth of the cryptocurrency sector and web3 adoption.

Speaking of Ms. Gabriel’s appointment, Jake Brukhman, Founder and CEO of CoinFund added: “We are delighted to have Margaret join us as CoinFund continues along its growth trajectory and as our portfolio companies continue to develop blockchain products and seek talent. We know from past market cycles that talent can quickly become the biggest bottleneck for product launches and strategic portfolio company growth. By creating a role focused specifically on talent acquisition and development, CoinFund is continuing to expand its position as one of the best partners to early stage teams in web3 who can drive them to long term success and help them navigate the full stack of problems native to the industry, including talent acquisition. While ESG and leadership development have been a focus for CoinFund for some time now, we recognize that we need to keep raising the bar, thinking big, and being bold in taking actions to secure exceptional multidisciplinary talent and cultivating a diverse, inclusive experience for all our team members.”

CoinFund will celebrate its seventh anniversary on July 1st and was founded during the 2015 bear market in cryptocurrency. At that time, Ethereum was only just set to launch, and Bitcoin was around $200, down 80% from its 2014 high. Since then, the market experienced crypto winters in 2018 and 2019 that gave rise to rapid growth and innovation in areas like DeFi, NFTs, and the metaverse along with 7 years of exceptional returns. The firm remains bullish on web3 and crypto’s long-term future and is committed to promoting growth and nurturing talent, especially during periods of challenging market conditions.

-Ends-

About CoinFund

CoinFund is a web3 and crypto-focused investment firm and registered investment advisor founded in 2015 with the goal of shaping the global transition to web3. The firm invests in venture and liquid opportunities within the blockchain sector with a focus on digital assets, decentralization technologies, and key enabling infrastructure. The CoinFund team has studied and supported the development of the blockchain space from the inception of the first decentralized networks and come from diverse backgrounds in investing, engineering, law, and decentralized protocols. For more information, please visit our website at coinfund.io.