Citi is pleased to announce the appointment of Chafic Haddad as the Global Head of Fintech Sales - Treasury & Trade Solutions (TTS).

Fintech is the fastest growing sub-segment across all regions within Citi’s FI franchise. Chafic’s industry expertise and sales experience positions him well to lead this business for Citi globally.

Chafic joined Citi’s Global Transaction Services (GTS) business in 2010 as the Financial Institutions and Correspondent Banking Head for the Middle East and North Africa. In 2014, his role was expanded to cover the CEEMEA markets before relocating to London in 2017 to take on his present role of TTS EMEA Head - Financial Institutions. Aside from his sales responsibilities, Chafic is the EMEA Chair of Citi’s GBRC Financial Crimes Compliance (FCC) Committee and Head of the TTS Voice of the Employee (VOE) Council for the EMEA region.

Prior to joining Citi, Chafic spent 13 years at Wells Fargo managing Financial Institutions and Public Sector entities across all Banking products. In 2003, he was appointed as the Bank’s Chief Representative for the Middle East. In addition to his Relationship Management and coverage roles, Chafic held various positions in Risk Management, Syndicated lending and Capital Markets.

Chafic is a graduate of Richmond University, London where he specialized in International Business and Economics.

Chafic will remain in London while he transitions roles and will then relocate to Dubai where he will be based and report to Ashish Bajaj, Global Head of Financial Institutions Sales, TTS, Citi