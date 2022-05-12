(New York/Abu Dhabi) - Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), a global private investment firm, announced today that Amr Nosseir, who has spent the past 30 years working closely with sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and other institutional and non-institutional investors across the Middle East, has become a Senior Advisor to the Firm.

CD&R, which enjoys a 44-year record of building value by driving operational excellence at its portfolio companies, is expanding its efforts to extend and expand its relationships with private markets investors in the Middle East. CD&R-managed funds currently count many prominent financial institutions and families from the region as investors.

Amr Nosseir will focus on reinforcing ties with existing limited partners and establishing new, trust-based relationships with investing organizations and families.

Most recently, Mr. Nosseir was Managing Director, Chairman, and Head of Middle East Business Development and Investor Relations at CVC Capital Partners. Previously, Mr. Nosseir was a Founding Partner and Chairman-Middle East at Perella Weinberg Partners, where he was responsible for the creation of their investment banking and alternative investment product capital-raising activities in the Middle East. Mr. Nosseir also spent 16 years at Morgan Stanley, including 12 years as head of Morgan Stanley's Middle East Group.

Mr. Nosseir earned an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BA from Colgate University. He currently serves as Chair of the Board of Directors of ABANA, the preeminent U.S. organization for finance professionals and institutions with interest in the Middle East & North Africa. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of NEF (Near East Foundation) Belgium.

