UAE: Bright Capital Investment is thrilled to congratulate Sir Keir Starmer on being elected as the U.K.'s new Prime Minister. As an alumnus of Reigate Grammar School in London (1974-1981), Sir Keir’s achievements fills us with immense pride.

During his visits in 2016 and 2019 to Reigate Grammar School, Sir Keir Starmer – Prime Minister – United Kingdom, said “Reigate Grammar School provided me with an ideal platform to discover myself and explore my potential. I was lucky to have some inspirational teachers and a wide range of opportunities and experiences which fostered my love for academia, sport, and music. We were encouraged to debate, think in a creative and critical way, and to find solutions to problems. I am very fortunate to have been given this start in life and attend an outstanding school and to be a member of the Reigatian community.”

Esref Temel, Managing Director at Bright Capital Investment, said: “We are delighted and proud to congratulate Sir Keir Starmer on being elected as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. We are honored to bring the prestigious Reigate Grammar School's UK branch to the UAE and are excited about the world-class quality of education that will benefit the future leaders of the United Arab Emirates and beyond. Besides offering an excellent academic program, Reigate focuses on the overall development of its students, helping them thrive in real life, pushing their limits to become world leaders."

Sean Davey, Global Business Director of Reigate Grammar School International said, “Huge congratulations to Sir Keir Starmer for becoming the new UK Prime Minister. An outstanding achievement for this former Reigate Grammar School pupil in reaching the top.”

“As part of our vision, we aim to help educate young people to be the leaders the world needs with better answers to the biggest questions facing our planet. Indeed, the newly elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is a former RGS pupil and recipient of a major bursary to ensure he realised his potential. Like Sir Keir, all students will benefit from leadership training and the art of communication. Also, charity and community engagement are at the heart of character development and will be an important part of their personal development within our school community.”

“Students (and staff) themselves need to drive inter-school activities and be creative with the opportunities they will have to bring students together. Enabling all students to become great communicators and collaborators, public speaking and teamwork will be taught explicitly.”

Bright Capital Investment nobly brings the UK’s 350-year-old Reigate Grammar School to Sharjah megaproject Masaar.

Ranked in top 20 private schools in UK in 2023, Reigate Grammar School Masaar will be first branch campus of a British school in the UAE.

Set for completion in 2026 with capacity for 2,700 students.

Premium campus to include performing arts centre, library, multi-purpose halls, STEM Centre, sports facilities, and swimming pools.

Bright Capital Investment, a fast-growing UAE-based education provider currently has investments in four schools in Dubai. Established in 2010, Bright Capital Investment aims to cover the complete education spectrum from pre-primary to secondary and is also planning to expand across the Middle East and Africa.

Founded in 1675 near London, Reigate Grammar School is famous for its educational approach, dubbed ‘The Reigate Way’, which emphasises visionary leadership, innovative teaching methods and exemplary pastoral care, focusing on student wellbeing.

Reigate Grammar School Masaar will be built on a 450,000 square foot plot in the northern corner of the project, which contains 3,000 villas and townhouses linked by a ‘green spine’ of 70,000 trees. Masaar is ideally located in the up-and-coming Suyoh district, close to Tilal City, the Sharjah Mosque and Nasma Residences. The community has easy access to Emirates Road and is a 15-minute drive from Sharjah International Airport, and a 20-minute drive from Dubai International Airport.

About Bright Capital Investment

Bright Capital Investment is a school operator and an investment company, which aims to create one of the largest educational platforms in the UAE. Our target is to cover the complete education spectrum from pre-primary to secondary levels. Bright Capital Investment prides itself with the operation and expansion support it delivers to school developers and the education sector in general. Currently Bright Capital has investments in Bright Learners Private School and three campuses of Star International Schools in Dubai.

About Reigate Grammar School UK

Reigate Grammar School (Reigate Grammar School-UK) was founded by Alderman Henry Smith in 1675. For 350 years, young people have been educated on the same site, in the heart of Reigate, a historic market town 15 miles south of the City of London. Reigate Grammar School UK is recognised as one of the premier co-educational independent day schools in the UK, offering the very best academic education with equal prominence placed on the arts, sport and a rich extra-curricular programme. It is ranked as a top 20 for academic performance in the UK with 98% of students receiving offers from top universities. In 2021 Reigate Grammar School-UK was awarded School of the Year by the Tatler and in 2019 the school received the prestigious UK Independent School of the Year award for Wellbeing and Pastoral Care, and in 2021 Reigate Grammar School was named School of the Year at the UK Social Mobility Awards. The school is a prominent HMC school and Headmaster, Shaun Fenton OBE, was the Chairman of HMC in 2018. The first line of one of the school’s most recent ISI reports asserts that ‘the quality of the students’ achievements and learning is exceptional’. The school is one of a small number of world-class schools to have been a global pioneer in High Performance Learning (HPL), focusing on the development of global citizens, advanced performers, and enterprising learners. The Good Schools’ Guide gave Reigate the compliment “Happy Kids, great Results.” Reigate Grammar School International is wholly owned by Reigate Grammar School and licenses, oversees, and manages the international Reigate Grammar Schools in Saudi Arabia, China and Vietnam.