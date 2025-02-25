Dubai: Beverly Hills Wellness and Aesthetics proudly welcomes Dr. Haitham Jaradat as the new Medical Director of its recently opened clinic at the Waldorf Astoria, Dubai. A distinguished expert in aesthetic medicine, Dr. Jaradat brings a wealth of experience and an international reputation for excellence.

As Medical Director, Dr. Jaradat will offer a range of cutting-edge treatments, including full-face corrections, Botox injections, and advanced skin rejuvenation therapies. A member of both the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine and the European Board of Aesthetic Medicine, his meticulous approach and commitment to personalised, high-end care have made him one of the most sought-after names in the industry.

Dr. Jaradat is renowned for his exclusive clinics in Amman (Jordan), Düsseldorf (Germany), and Dubai (UAE), where he provides transformative, world-class cosmetic treatments to a distinguished clientele, including high-profile individuals and celebrities from around the world. His expertise and luxurious approach to aesthetic medicine have set a new standard in the industry.

Deborah Alessi, founder and CEO of Beverly Hills Wellness and Aesthetics, expressed her enthusiasm about the appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Haitham Jaradat as our new Medical Director. His reputation for excellence, innovation, and luxury in aesthetic medicine aligns perfectly with our vision. His expertise will further elevate the world-class treatments we offer at Beverly Hills Wellness and Aesthetics."

Beyond his clinical work, Dr. Jaradat is a prominent figure on social media, where he shares expert insights and showcases his life-changing work to millions of followers. His engaging content on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube has established him as a leading authority in the global beauty and self-care community.

Founded by Deborah Alessi in Beverly Hills over a decade ago, Beverly Hills Wellness and Aesthetics has evolved into a global leader in luxury wellness and aesthetic care. After relocating its flagship clinic to the Maldives, the brand expanded its footprint to Dubai in 2021 with a prestigious launch at Five Palm Jumeirah. The latest addition, opened in October 2024, is located within the world-renowned Waldorf Astoria.The team combines cutting-edge technology with personalised care to ensure that each client achieves their desired results in a safe, comfortable environment.

The clinic operates daily from 10am to 10pm. For more information and to book your consultation please visit https://www.bhwaa.com.

