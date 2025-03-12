BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has announced the promotion of several employees across various departments as part of its ongoing commitment to workforce development.

This initiative aligns with the company’s strategy to invest in national cadres, enhance performance, foster innovation, and maintain a competitive edge while supporting Bahrain’s broader economic and workforce localization objectives.

The latest senior leadership appointments include Ms. Hessa Hussain as Deputy Chief Executive- Bahrain Credit Reference Bureau and Data Services, Mr. Reyadh AlMearaj as Chief Information Officer, Mr. Nezar Maroof as Chief Marketing & Corporate Communication Officer, and Mrs. Latifa AlMutawa as Assistant General Manager - Bahrain Credit Reference Bureau. In addition, various employees have been promoted to new roles across other key departments.

On this occasion, BENEFIT’s Chief Executive Mr. Abdulwahed AlJanahi, extended his congratulations to the promoted employees, stating, “We take great pride in recognising the achievements of our dedicated team members, whose commitment and hard work have played a key role in the company’s continued success. It is particularly rewarding to see our Bahraini employees advancing in their careers, stepping into leadership roles with competence and distinction. Their growth strengthens BENEFIT’s efforts to cultivate a visionary leadership team, empowered to drive transformation in the financial sector.”

Mr. AlJanahi underscored BENEFIT’s remarkable Bahrainisation rate of 93.6%, highlighting the company’s commitment to cultivating national cadres in leadership roles, and noted BENEFIT’s strategic focus on empowering Bahraini professionals by enhancing their skills, supporting their career progression, and fostering a dynamic work environment that enables them to excel.

Mr. AlJanahi stated that workforce development at BENEFIT is driven by continuous training and professional growth initiatives, which are integral to the company’s long-term success, and noted that investing in human capital ensures employees are well-equipped to drive progress and innovation.

Among the newly promoted employees, Ms. Hessa Hussain, who joined BENEFIT in 2005, holds an MBA from DePaul University and a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the American University of Sharjah. With 20 years of experience in Credit Information & Data Services, eKYC, Fintech and Digital leadership, Ms. Hussain has played a pivotal role in digitising banking and credit services in the banking sector.

Mr. Reyadh AlMearaj, who became part of the company in 2017 holds an MBA from the University of Glamorgan and a bachelor’s degree in information systems management from the University of Bahrain. With over 26 years of experience in information and communication technology, Mr. AlMearaj has played a pivotal role in advancing the banking sector.

Mr. Nezar Maroof, who joined BENEFIT in 2017, holds a master’s degree in information technology from George Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in computer science. With more than 25 years of experience in technical architecture, electronic process engineering, innovation, and IT strategy development, Mr. Maroof has played a key role in advancing the company’s digital initiatives.

Moreover, Mrs. Latifa AlMutawa, who also joined BENEFIT in 2017, holds a bachelor’s degree in business information systems from the University of Bahrain and an Advanced Diploma in Islamic Finance. Mrs. AlMutawa is a certified Professional Risk Manager by PRIMIA with 19 years of experience in risk management and banking, in addition, she holds multiple professional certifications in fintech, risk management and fraud prevention from reputable organisations. Mrs. AlMutawa brings a wealth of expertise to her new role.