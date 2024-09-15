Fujairah, UAE – Arab Basalt Fiber Company (ABFC), a prominent UAE-based producer of Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) rebars and a subsidiary of Arab Mining Company – Fujairah, has announced the appointment of Dr Hoshiar Yossif Molod as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dr Molod, with over 25 years of experience in leadership roles across major regional and international organizations, brings extensive expertise in manufacturing, planning, and management.

His Excellency Eng. Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Shehhi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Mining Company – Fujairah and The Arab Basalt Fiber Company (ABFC), stated, “The appointment of Dr Hoshiar Yossif Molod to this leadership position underscores our commitment to attracting top international talent to advance this innovative and value-added industry at the regional level.”

H.E. Al Shehhi emphasized: “Dr Molod has been entrusted with the responsibility of implementing the company’s strategic vision. His extensive experience will be crucial in launching the company’s operations and guiding our distinguished team to support our growth strategy both locally and globally. Together, we will advance the industry and contribute to the region’s environmental sustainability efforts.”

“The Arab Basalt Fiber Company is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region and stands as one of the largest global producers in terms of production capacity”. H.E added.

Dr Hoshiar Yossif Molod commented, “I am honored to assume this role and am grateful for the trust the Board of Trustees has placed in me. I look forward to advancing the development of this industry and its emerging sectors in the region, particularly in the UAE. I am committed to working closely with our team to produce Basalt Fibers and Rebar from Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer—an environmentally friendly product—while adhering to the highest standards of quality and international norms. This effort supports our ambitious vision for a developed and sustainable future.”

About Arab Basalt Fiber Company

Arab Basalt Fiber Company is a complete integrated manufacturing and production facility for Basalt Fiber Reinforcement Polymer Rebar (BFRP Rebar), a direct investment 100% owned by the Arab Mining Company – Fujairah. located in the Emirate of Fujairah – United Arab Emirates.