Dubai - WEE Marketplace, the fastest non-grocery marketplace in UAE, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anton Sizemin as its new Commercial Director. In his new role, Anton will oversee vendor and supplier interactions at WEE and be responsible for attracting sellers to the marketplace and fostering their business growth within the platform.

Anton brings a wealth of experience to WEE, having previously held the Head of Customer Acquisition and Development position at SberMegaMarket (one of the biggest marketplaces in Russia), where he developed and successfully implemented the company's B2B growth strategy. Under Anton's leadership, the active seller base demonstrated consistent exponential growth, attracting major national companies and establishing SberMegaMarket as one of the e-commerce leaders in Russia.

Before his assignment at SberMegaMarket, Anton was the Executive Director at Darix LLC, responsible for launching new products and expanding the brand into international markets. He has also held positions at Home Credit and Finance Bank and Sun InBev.

About WEE Marketplace

WEE Marketplace (wee.ae) is an e-commerce platform specializing in fast delivery of non-grocery goods in UAE. With a diverse range of products and a commitment to exceptional customer experiences, WEE offers a convenient and reliable marketplace for buyers and sellers alike.