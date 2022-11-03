Prior to this new role Ziad Sikias was Head of Sales covering Central Asia, Africa and Central & Eastern Europe since 2017.

Ziad has over 20 years’ experience developing business with public institutions in the Middle East, Central Asia, Europe, Africa and the US. Having joined Amundi in 2001 as investment advisor, in charge of Middle East institutional clients, he moved to Amundi’s Abu Dhabi office in 2005, initially as Deputy Head before being appointed Head of the Gulf Region in 2008. He returned to Paris to develop business with institutions in Europe and Central Asia in 2011.

Ziad holds a Masters Degree in Management from the Paris-Dauphine University and a Masters Degree in technical finance from French business school ESSEC.

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players[1], offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets.

With its six international investment hubs[2], financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,400 employees in 35 countries. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages nearly €1.9 trillion of assets[3].

[1] Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2022, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2021

[2] Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo

[3] Amundi data as at 30/09/2022